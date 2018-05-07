Today's Horoscope — May 7, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Monday, May 7, 2018: This year you break patterns and open up to better relationships. You won't mind being challenged by others; in fact, you will enjoy the spirited interactions. You might notice that you have the same issues as before, but very different approaches. If you are single, you could meet someone with whom you want to form a special bond. Respect this person's differences. If you are attached, you might experience an innate tension between you and your sweetie. As a couple, you are more creative and dynamic than you are individually. SCORPIO presents you with many different opportunities.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pressure builds around communication. News you hear could be informative yet confusing. What you realise is that you speak a different language. You might have worked too hard to get involved in a power play. Relax and let go. Tonight: Where your friends are.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reach out to someone you care about who seems to make a difference. Focus on a long-term goal and on the person who inspires you to go for it. Your expenses could spin out of control. Be more serious-minded, if possible. Tonight: Wherever you go, others observe you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to someone at a distance. You might want to come to an understanding with this person. Extremes come to the forefront, as others might be extremely pushy. Be willing to let go of what no longer works. Detach, and you will be successful. Tonight: Be near good music.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might not know what to do with all the responsibility that drops on you. A power play could backfire. Understanding evolves between you and another person, but only as long as you don't try to force him or her to act a certain way. Tonight: One-on-one relating works best.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Understand that not everything is under your control, as much as you might like to think it is. When someone else has a keen imagination and a strong drive, you can voice your opinions only so much. Make it OK to turn down someone's offer. Tonight: Take a walk on the wild side.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Defer to others, rather than carry all the responsibility yourself. Your friends might have different ideas for how to make an adjustment to handle these tasks. Pressure builds. Be gracious for all the help, and then make fun plans. Tonight: Run some errands on the way home.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your creativity emerges when you open up to new possibilities. Still, you have a lot of energy focused on completing what must be done. It becomes obvious that a co-worker or family member seems to be distorting what is happening. Tonight: Accept a friend's invitation.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Stay close to home and remain anchored. Your sense of self helps you to walk an untraditional path. Brainstorm with others, and you might be surprised by the results. Try not to negate a good idea. Don't allow a self-indulgent tendency to take over. Tonight: Time for fun.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Speak your mind and say what you feel. It will be nearly impossible to change your feelings, though you could step back and allow someone else the luxury of finishing up a project. Know that nothing has to be your way or the highway. Tonight: Choose a favourite pastime.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Understand what is going on around you. You might be stuck on a key issue that could be setting you up for a power play. Try to walk in someone else's shoes and understand where he or she is coming from. Flow with the moment. Your instincts are right-on. Tonight: Out late.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You are in your element no matter what occurs. You feel empowered and ready to handle the impossible. Your sense of humour comes through in an odd way, and others react to you in an equally odd way. Don't allow your imagination to get carried away. Tonight: As you like it.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Do exactly what you feel is right, and you will learn to stay on target. Your sense of direction takes you to a new level of understanding; however, there is an element of confusion around you that could discourage you from making any major decisions. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

(c) 2018 by King Features Syndicate Inc.