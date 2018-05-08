Today's Horoscope — May 8, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 8, 2018: This year you often take the lead in touchy but important situations. You have an offbeat style that others find easy to get behind. You often are admired for your leadership skills. If you are single, you meet people with ease and have quite a selection of potential sweeties. Among the possibilities lies someone you likely will feel drawn to. If you are attached, you and your sweetie often can be found spending time together out and about. You flow well with each other's energy. PISCES proves to be an excellent friend.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assume a low profile for the moment, if you can. You could feel as if someone is refusing to work with you or is creating his or her share of hassles. Overthinking or hyperawareness is not likely to make a difference at this point in time. Tonight: Cozy up at home with a favourite book.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A friend could add an element of confusion to your day. Chatter marks your interactions, and the unexpected is likely to occur. Your sunny personality emerges. You'll need to change gears quickly. Realize what is needed to defuse an argument. Tonight: Where your friends are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out to someone at a distance whom you care a lot about. Keeping the peace with friends and loved ones who are constantly espousing new ideas could be overwhelming. The unexpected runs riot through your relationships. Tonight: Choose a favorite stress-buster.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You need to reach out to someone you care a lot about. How you deal with this person could vary substantially, depending on your mood. Stay upbeat and be aware of your surroundings. Your instincts come through for you in a big way. Tonight: A must appearance.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): One-on-one relating could change your perspective about a personal matter. Ask for feedback from a loved one who knows how to deal with an important issue. Extremes become likely as you reach out for more of what you want. Tonight: Be with a favorite person.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Defer to others, and listen to the feedback you get. You'll know when a situation is under control. A partner could be unpredictable. Be more forthright in how you deal with a personal matter. Others prove to be highly responsive to the unpredictable. Tonight: Don't spill the beans.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Be sensible about how much you can get done. An associate could be much more dependent on you than you realize. Stay centered, no matter what is going on. You can't keep a personal matter on the back burner much longer -- you must deal with it. Tonight: Let the fun begin!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Eye the long-term ramifications of a significant issue. Express your compassion in an important relationship. You know what works best for you. Open up to new possibilities. Romance sizzles if you are emotionally ready for a change. Tonight: Be more playful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Understand what is happening behind the scenes. You know what direction you want to head in. Emotions run high, no matter how intense or relaxed you are. Try to understand just how much a change of direction is likely to affect your life. Tonight: Accept a fun invitation.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You could be in a situation that allows you to better understand your limitations. You relate well to a loved one, and you can easily grasp his or her ideas. The longer you work with a difficult situation, the more likely you are to find a solution. Tonight: Listen to feedback.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might feel constricted, yet somehow you still are able to blow right past a limitation or boundary. Honor a fast-changing issue right away. Changes occur quickly and efficiently. Others might be in denial, but you understand what is happening. Tonight: A must appearance.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): How you work through a problem reflects your open-mindedness. If you stay connected and in touch with your feelings, you will gain a new insight. If you can detach a bit more, you will see the big picture and the path out of the maze. Tonight: Listen to some great music.

