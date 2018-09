Today's Horoscope - September 7

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, September 7, 2018: This year you will be more reflective than usual. You won't necessarily be depressed, but rather contemplative. You could feel as though you need to transform a certain part of your life. If you are single, guard against the tendency to pick emotionally unavailable suitors. Proceed with care when dating. If you are attached, you and your partner benefit from time spent alone as a couple. You relax well together. Make these downtimes part of your regular day-to-day life. LEO makes a great healer for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your ideas receive a strong positive reception; however, one person could question how inspired or unique they are. A discussion ensues to clear the air. You see the power in working as a duo, at least as far as brainstorming goes. Tonight: Do your best to follow a loved one's lead.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be too tired — or even too bored — to continue on your established path. A meeting allows you to air your issues and get feedback. Obviously, not everyone wants to experience the same process or outcome. Tonight: Celebrate the entry of the weekend.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) : Make inquiries and gather facts instead of making up a story that seems to fit. When you hear the real story, it is likely to be much different from what you had anticipated. Keep focusing on the long term, rather than on the immediate results. Tonight: At your favourite haunt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be surprised by the cost of a new enterprise. You'll want to slow down and consider whether you can afford to proceed. You might find a way to lower the drain on your budget. Consider the possible implications of taking this action. Tonight: Let others treat!

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Despite someone's confusion, you could be determined to have things go your way. You even might forgo a discussion. You have more on your mind than usual. Use the power of your personality to get past what seems like a serious boundary. Tonight: Invite a friend to join you.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might believe that you have clarity on a situation that seems to be evolving, but it is likely that you are missing some facts that still need to be relayed. If needed, defer a decision. You could feel dismayed, but don't. You are not the source of the problem. Tonight: Go for easy.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Meetings will be unusually powerful, as you encounter several people from different walks of life. You might not believe everything you're hearing, because someone is clearly exaggerating. Ask questions and gather more info, if needed. Tonight: Where your friends are.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Stay on top of a long-term goal. You might not hear everything that someone else is sharing; however, you might want to. Make a point of having a conversation with this person to ask some questions. You know what you want. Tonight: Take the lead with making plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might be more anxious than you realise. Your mind travels to faraway places. Someone at a distance could play a role in this mindset. You have some choices to make. Plan on getting together with a group of friends you rarely see. Tonight: Refuse to fall into a pattern.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Given a little time, a challenging situation could change radically. Try not to make any decisions as a result of a recent conversation. Given time to reflect, someone might opt to change his or her tune. Tonight: Several friends make it impossible to be anywhere but with them!

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You have the wherewithal to make a needed change. You might want to put off a decision for a while or test it out on several friends. The feedback might not be as helpful as you would like. Your major concern revolves around your finances. Tonight: Follow the gang.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might not be intending to confuse others; however, you have so much on your mind that you could give the wrong answer to a question. Slow down, work on your listening skills and be responsive — especially to a fellow associate. Tonight: Only what you want to do.

