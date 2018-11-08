Today's Horoscope — November 8, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, November 8, 2018:This year you break past patterns that have held you back in the past. You might not even be conscious of these changes. You will notice people treating you better as a result, as they admire your ability to transform. If you are single, you will notice a tendency to splurge more in an effort to impress others. You will draw potential suitors toward you, but might not want to commit. If you are attached, you and your sweetie build more financial security and make some strong, positive investments. SAGITTARIUS will be lucky for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might find the morning tense and possibly even difficult. Do not allow a close associate to push you beyond your limits. Optimism surrounds you. Don't take someone's efforts for granted. Reach out to a loved one at a distance whom you care a lot about. Tonight: Say “yes.”

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Try as you might, you cannot deny the importance of a key person in your life. Opportunities emerge when you least expect it. An offer that could increase your income needs serious evaluation. Don't call something a done deal until it really is one. Tonight: Defer to others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use the earlier part of the day for routine matters. You could be prone to push someone too hard in an attempt to have him or her see a situation as you do. Remember to respect others' differences. You can learn a lot from this person. Tonight: Accept an offer that seems too good to be true.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mind seems to be focused on a situation that could play out in several different ways. No matter how you look at this matter, you see tremendous potential. What is stopping you? Go for what you want, and don't doubt yourself. Tonight: Play until you're too tired to continue.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might sense that someone is aggravated with you. You might be surprised by what you discover if you let your guard down. Not everything in your immediate realm is exactly as you think it is. Do some much-needed research. Tonight: Start the weekend early if you can.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Speak your mind without hesitation. At first, you might run into some restrictions. A partner could have a sharp tone to his or her voice. Allow your imagination to flourish, and keep your attitude positive. Good luck follows you. Tonight: Stay open-minded and encouraging.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might be rightfully concerned over a matter that keeps rearing its ugly head. Let go of your reservations for now. Know that everything will work out just fine. Once you stop worrying, you will feel much better. Your concerns seem to melt away. Tonight: Hang out.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might feel as if you are on top of the world right now. Please note that you have a tendency to go overboard. You might have a close-to-impossible time reining yourself in. Perhaps it would be best if you just let the chips fall where they may. Tonight: Paint the town red.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You enter one of the most significant days of the year. Jupiter, the planet associated with abundance, enters your sign and initiates a new 12-year luck cycle. The first year of this cycle is often unusually lucky. You have reason for celebration. Tonight: Beam in what you want.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A lot is going on behind the scenes, and you seem to be aware of what is happening. You will notice a tendency to land on your feet, no matter what happens. Honor your feelings, but give others the time to spill the beans or share with you first. Tonight: Play it cool.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Deal with a boss directly. You would be well-advised to pursue a matter of interest as soon as you can. By midafternoon, a group or a one-on-one meeting seems to energize you. A friend roots for you to take a risk. Know that follow-through counts. Tonight: In the limelight.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Look past the obvious to see the long-term implications of a certain decision. You know you must come to an understanding with a higher-up. In the next year, you will gain more prestige in your field. You could be up for a promotion. Tonight: Forward ho!

