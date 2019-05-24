Today's Horoscope — May 24, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, May 24, 2019: This year, you follow the unusual path. You could opt to travel or become more worldly. You might read more or meet a foreigner who has an impact on you. If you're single, you will want to grow with the person you choose. He or she might be very different from you. If you're attached, the two of you finally decide to schedule a special trip. AQUARIUS opens mental doors for you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be easygoing when dealing with friends. A lot of talk surrounds a friend. Be more optimistic than usual as you make fun plans for the weekend. Note a sense of indulgence that could come into play as soon as lunch. Tonight: Out and about.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Back out of a conversation involving your professional life. You could cause a problem that might need to be dealt with almost immediately. A boss might be more than aware of your actions. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out for a loved one or someone you often have lively discussions with. You do not need to agree, but you learn a lot from each other. A sense of mutual respect exists between you. Confusion surrounds plans. Tonight: You cannot be ignored.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You gain if you keep your conversations on a one-on-one level. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might make plans to get together with a friend. Know that you will catch up with this person on the weekend. Tonight: Accept an invitation out.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Be willing to take action if someone starts getting upset or if a misunderstanding comes up out of the blue. You will be able to bypass a problem if you do. Indulgence seems to be the theme at present. Tonight: The only answer is “yes”.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Pace yourself. Keep your emotions out of a situation. You will see this matter in a different light soon enough. Stay open to possibilities. Clear your desk and complete today's work. You will feel much freer than you do now. Tonight: Kickback. TGIF.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You could be in a situation that demands unusual creativity and dynamic thinking. Your ability to get past a problem is highlighted. You might want to rethink a decision with more care. Listen to news with a grain of salt. Tonight: Stay sensitive to a friend who might be singing about a case of the blues.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Be aware of what needs to happen in order for you to feel more secure. Your domestic life becomes more important, as a partner could be more volatile than usual. He or she might be going through unusual changes and might be having difficulty adjusting. Tonight: Make it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Clear your mind and say exactly what you are thinking. You could feel as if a change is inevitable. Process a personal matter by simply discussing what is on your mind and how you feel. Tonight: Honor a fast change of pace.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Loosen up the bonds between you and a loved one. You could feel as if you do not have a choice, but you need to give the other party a greater sense of freedom. Your sense of humour emerges toward the end of the day. Tonight: Avoid confusion; confirm plans.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You seem to have a certain magic and draw others to you. In general, you could feel as if there is no choice but the present one. Today you will see otherwise. Be more upbeat than in the recent past. Stay on top of your email and calls. Tonight: Let the party begin.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Handle a personal matter directly. How you feel and what you do could change radically. Your sense of humour might give you some distance for a problem. You will see this issue differently in the next few days. Tonight: Quiet and intimate works.

