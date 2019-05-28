Today's Horoscope — May 28, 209

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 28, 2019: This year, you grow into a new frame of reference as your mind expands. You'll draw more people toward you. If single, you seem to have a new selection of potential sweeties. Enjoy exploring. If you're attached, you and your partner continually challenge each other and grow in new ways. Your life together becomes even more dynamic. ARIES pushes you to achieve your goals.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): This morning, you might be taking a lot of time to deal with a behind the scenes matter. By midafternoon you might opt to change your schedule, which could affect a meeting or work. Adapt; you'll be a lot happier. Tonight: To the wee hours.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In the morning, emphasise meetings or friendships. Zero in on what's important, as well as your choices. By afternoon, you might want to spend some downtime with a special friend or become a mini recluse. Tonight: Make it early.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You don't hesitate to take charge and move through a problem. You could feel as though you cannot get past a problem easily. Detach from the matter. Get feedback from a group of friends or advisers. Comments could be insightful. Tonight: Adapt plans to the moment.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your mind drifts to other topics and thoughts. You could be weighing the pros and cons of getting together with a special friend at a distance. Make it a visit of possibility. By afternoon, you become actively involved with the here and now. Tonight: To the wee hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. A partner plays a significant role in making an important decision. Reach out for a loved one or adviser at a distance. You get important and valuable feedback. Tonight: You could be too tired for your own good. Nap.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Consider the pros and cons of a personal matter. How you handle a problem could radically change because of what occurs in the morning. As a result of conversation, you discover a different perspective. You might be ready to make a change regarding a financial issue. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): In the morning, plunge into your work or project. By afternoon, touch base with a partner. You could be tightly tangled in an interaction with this person. During midafternoon, find out where others are coming from. After your discussion, make a decision. Tonight: Follow another's lead.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Tap into your creativity when dealing with a child or loved one. You'll enjoy this time together. By afternoon, you plunge into work and get into a routine. Touch base with an associate you really care about and often work with. Tonight: To the wee hours.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You could be emotional this morning. During the afternoon, you get past this intensity and allow greater spontaneity. In a sense, you feel liberated and ready to deal with a big personality in your life. Handle what's on your mind directly. Tonight: Express your sense of humour.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Settle in; make time for a long conversation that you've been putting off. Once you air out your concerns, you'll feel far better. Head home early to relax and visit with a loved one. You connect in a unique manner. Tonight: Don't push.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Hold back spending, and don't push yourself as hard as you have been. Fatigue marks decisions made today. Instead, take your time, get opinions, and weigh the pros and cons. You could find that your opinions transform. Tonight: Hang out.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You seem to have bloomed in front of another person's observing eye. You're aware of this person's interest in you, but you haven't allowed him or her to get close. You might want to experience how you feel around this person. Tonight: Make it your treat.

