Today's Horoscope — May 29, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, May 29, 2019: This year you have the charm and energy to manifest your goals. Do not let this period go without making one wish a reality. If single, many people would like to be your main squeeze, if not more. Decide who and what you want. If attached, you will experience greater closeness than in the past. As a couple, you achieve one of your life goals. ARIES knows how to push you in a certain direction.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You act energised and might feel unusually content. You have a hot temper and understand what you need to do to calm the waters. Confusion surrounds your conversations, no matter how clear you want to be. Tonight: Beam in more of what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Listen to what is going on. You might find that a friend has a hidden agenda. You will not be able to get past his or her defences. On the other hand, in another area of life you could be delighted by what comes your way. Tonight: Not to be found.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Zero in on what you want. You could experience anger and frustration; use these feelings to energise yourself. Vagueness or confusion surrounds your plans and communication. Do not be surprised if something backfires. Tonight: Where your friends are.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take charge of how you project in an important situation that surrounds your work. You always want to put your best foot forward but cannot with this matter impacting you. Clear it out! Tonight: Think about trying another approach.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Use your imagination and knowledge to take in the big picture. The right solution will appear. Your hot temper emerges out of the blue if you hit frustration. Do not let the circumstances sit. Instead, take energy from the situation to change it. Tonight: Consider what has not been said.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Deal directly with a special person in your life. Your interactions with this person could be very rewarding, though you might experience frustration at times. One-on-one relating helps eliminate the confusion that seems natural today. Tonight: Be a duo.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Defer to others, and do not take another person's goodwill as a given. He or she could suddenly become more explosive than you thought possible. Be aware of your limits, and do not push others without thought. Tonight: Lie back. Allow another person to dominate.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Pace yourself and be aware of the rugged pace you are maintaining. Fatigue could cause a certain irritability to emerge. Take a break from others if you should feel this necessary. Understand your limitations. Work with them. Tonight: Make it an early night.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You are often compared to a firecracker because of your high energy, independence, and a certain irregularity as to where you will land. Be more direct in how you deal with a problem or greet another person who can be difficult. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19: Stay anchored despite confusion and someone's anger being close to the surface. This person might not be aware of how his or her temper is manifesting. Work with this person even if he or she simply cannot relate to your observations. Tonight: Head home early.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Speak your mind and clear the air when you encounter confusion. A financial issue might not be as clear as you might like. If you have a question or a seemingly unresolvable issue, try to bring it up in conversation where different ideas might be aired out. Tonight: Hang with friends.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Be more attentive to your finances. You might want to overspend or indulge in a purchase. Play Ralph Nader, and go for the best deal — that is, the highest quality for the most reasonable cost. Tonight: Keep to your budget.

