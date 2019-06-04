Today's Horoscope — June 4, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 4, 2019: This year, many different changes could occur. Your finances could be in flux. Know that you have the wherewithal to deal with this problem. You also will see the positives of more frequent communications. If single, you will meet many people. Picking the right person might concern you. You will know when you meet this person. If attached, the two of you will often need to juggle your schedules to spend more time together, adding to your closeness. CANCER generally changes their mind several times.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might say exactly what you mean but later regret your words. Your words could hurt the other party more than they resolve an issue. Try another approach if need be. Tonight: At home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Do not hesitate to do what you deem necessary and important. You might share a strong opinion only to change your mind later. Go with the unexpected. Tonight: Speak your mind, but choose your words with care.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could be overwhelming to many different people, as you are so energized and full of ideas. Financial interests take over quickly. You see an intriguing situation developing. Tonight: Make it your treat.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): As the day progresses, you feel better and more energized than you have in a while. Schedule appointments for afternoon -- the later the better. Listen to a friend at a distance. Tonight: Act as if you are the lead in a play.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Zero in on what is important early in the day. You do not want to back off or start a problem. You also have enough facts to back your ideas. Diplomacy will count. By afternoon, you might want some personal, reflective time. Tonight: As you like it.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Do some research in the morning. You will zero in on what you want later. Give yourself time to rethink a decision, as your reading this a.m. might point to some different ideas. A meeting proves to be more important than you thought. Listen to what others share. Tonight: Where the action is.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Keep reaching out for someone at a distance. Hopefully the conversation will occur in the morning, when you are most likely to communicate well. The afternoon could be unusually busy. You might need to take a stand. Tonight: A must appearance.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You are personality-plus and can make your way through any problem today, for better or worse. Be logical with a close associate, yet brainstorm and question ideas in the late afternoon. Listen to the feedback you get. Do not discard what others say without thought. Tonight: Be a duo.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Break past barriers, recognising what you need. You will make your choices accordingly. You could get an earful from a close friend. Respond openly. Explain where you are coming from. Tonight: With your best friend.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You will express your thoughts but only after you get enough done to relax and chat. Another person's ideas have the same end result as yours, but the process will take a different path. Tonight: Defer to a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Express your innate friskiness and need to be with others. You will feel much better if you do. In a sense, you revive your inner child. Deal with a serious matter later in the day. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You could feel uptight as you begin your day. You could want to sleep in or take some extra time just for you. You probably will do just that. An unusual, creative conversation could mark the afternoon. You will have a lot to think about. Tonight: Ever playful.

