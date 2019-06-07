Today's Horoscope — June 7, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 7, 2019: This year, you open up to a change of pace or lifestyle. You become more enthusiastic about your day-to-day interactions. If you're single, you could meet someone on the bus to work or when taking off on a mini trip. You could be delighted by this person's fun-loving and experience-oriented style. If you're attached, the two of you might take a seminar on how to communicate better, or decide on a massage class together. This class or happening will only bring you closer and add to your bond. At the same time, you will understand each other even more. LEO loves to entice you to join them!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your playfulness takes you down an interesting path. Use care when eyeing an important expense or financial matter. You feel more connected than you have in a long time. Tonight: Add in some naughtiness.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be overly tired and dragging your feet over a sudden event. You can handle what is going on, knowing how it will turn out. Your confidence helps others remain confident. Tonight: Happily head home first.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Speak your mind, but do not be surprised at another person's reaction. You will have a colorful conversation as a result. What is clear is that both of you are ready for the weekend. Tonight: At your favourite haunt.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be aware of the costs of making an expenditure. You might want to consider saying no rather than getting too involved in deciding about this object. Your final reaction could be a surprise, not only to others but to you. Tonight: Invite a friend to join you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your energy draws many people toward you. You surprise a boss, older friend or relative, and this person might be highly reactive. Demonstrate your caring in such a way that others can receive your message. Tonight: All smiles.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Step back and be less reactive. You can get a lot done if you so choose. If you have plans, do not change them. You might need to recharge your energy. The unexpected could trigger a strong reaction. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Make a point of following your friends. They seem to have a strong opinion about what needs to happen. You have been juggling the pros and cons for a while. The end results depend on how you handle pressure. Tonight: Out celebrating.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Others look at what is happening around you. They wish they had the respect of others that you have. You deal with an erratic relationship with ease and a big smile. You know what to do. Be positive about what is happening. Tonight: Out.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Reach out to a loved one at a distance. You love hearing from this person and catching up on others' news. You could find that you are unusually high-strung, even for you. Try to squeeze in some exercise. Tonight: Calm down and TGIF.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your closeness to a key associate or partner could make all the difference in how you handle a dynamic change. You also view this person as insightful, especially around funds. Get together for a late lunch meeting, which could easily go to the end of the day. Tonight: Only with favourite people.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Others naturally seek you out. Right now, you are searching for a special friend whom you often confide in and get feedback from. You could find today's path hectic. An unexpected development could easily distract you. Of late, you have found that an element of your personal or domestic life is out of sync. Tonight: TGIF.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might decide to veer from your routine. You will schedule appointments for yourself. You might not be in the mood to socialise as much as you are to clear your desk or complete a project that is close to your heart. Tonight: Squeeze in some exercise.

