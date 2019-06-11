Today's horoscope — June 11, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 11, 2019:

This year you seem far more open and creative, yet inordinately smooth and diplomatic. Others can't help but respond positively to you. They feel as if they have no choice. Your charisma speaks. If you're single, you meet people with ease. Your charm draws in more than your share of wannabe admirers. Decide what type of relationship you desire, and then you will know who to choose. If you're attached, the two of you can resolve any of your problems if you are willing. You know how to bring out the best in your significant other. You enjoy each other. You discover how politically correct LIBRA can be. Maintain a sense of humour and you will find that problems dissolve.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might start out charming and willing to work with others in the morning. By evening, you could easily toss your hands in the air after a misunderstanding. You simply cannot resolve the problem right now. Tonight: Off doing your thing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You demonstrate a willingness to work with a close associate who often can be a troublemaker. You also might witness a greater ability to grow past stubborn opinions, which could imbue you with enthusiasm. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You allow your creativity to emerge. Brainstorm with others; this will cause a change in your perspective. Communication might become confusing. Just decide if you want what is being offered. Tonight: Making the most of the moment. Be silly if you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotions could go from one extreme to another. You would be well advised not to make any decisions if you feel wishy-washy or still very moody. Sometimes stability comes from the knowledge that all will change. Tonight: Hang out.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You will speak your mind despite the presence of a rigid personality that can make you uncomfortable. Get past your feelings to enjoy the moment and those around you more often. Tonight: Hang out at a favourite haunt.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be aware of a sense of insecurity that could start to take over the moment and your feelings. You could find it difficult to proceed in certain moods. Simply flow with the moment. Tonight: Take a hard look at your finances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Even with a misunderstanding, you feel that you can make your point and gain. Someone is likely to lose his or her temper part-way through a project. This person needs to clear the air. Listen and ask appropriate questions. Tonight: Doing your thing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You have certain expectations, but be honest with yourself; those expectations do not always get fulfilled. Go with the flow and observe without making a decision. You might find this process quite informative. Tonight: Make it early.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Zero in on priorities and do not allow a friend to distract you. You have certain goals that need fulfilling. You will want to make these wishes real. A friendship plays a key role in the next few days. Tonight: All smiles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You naturally exude a take-charge attitude. You know what you want and where you are going. Be more open to a fast change that might leave you with very little control. You will come to an understanding about control in the near future. Tonight: A force to behold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Reach out for someone at a distance. You could feel that you need some feedback and a different perspective. You might find brainstorming with various people helpful. Tonight: How 'bout a movie?

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): One-on-one relating could fluctuate far more than you imagine. At times you might have the confidence of others and not even realise it. Listen to suggestions with open sincerity. Tonight: With a special person.

