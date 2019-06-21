Today's Horoscope — June 21, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, June 21, 2019: This year, you might be unusually buoyant and happy. Nevertheless, your constant search for new information keeps your mind alert. You'll also always have a sensitive and caring side. If single, you often feel challenged by the people you date. You like and encourage openness but cannot always handle the negative side of this trait. Try to appreciate the comments for what they offer. If you're attached, you and your partner connect on many different levels and add to the excitement that seems to exist between you. Give each other space to grow and evolve, but remain close. AQUARIUS can be a challenging friend.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A friend at a distance often revives your energy when you speak to each other. Today is no different. You feel lucky to have this person in your life. He or she also helps you keep your mind open to new ideas. Tonight: Where the action is.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You could be unusually tired and withdrawn. You've been quite social and seem to be a lot freer with your energy. An energy sag might not surprise anyone who has been around you this week. Tonight: A loved one attempts to perk you up.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You have mixed feelings about a career matter or your role in a key project. You'll handle whatever you must and do it well. Eye your long-term professional goals. Tonight: Treat a dear friend or loved one to dinner.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You could be on top of an issue; however, is this your opinion? An event or conversation could suggest otherwise. Try to lose your rose-coloured shades and take a hard look at what's happening. Tonight: Spend it with your favourite person.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You could be in the position of trying another approach or doing something very different. A child or loved one might try to get your attention. Before you know it, you've tumbled into an old routine. Tonight: Make it personal and cosy.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Pace yourself; follow your routine. You want to clear out whatever you must. Stay more upbeat and positive than you have been until now. You'll see the power of positive thinking once more. Tonight: Pushing until you're too tired to continue.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A child or friend often serves as a muse for you. Once you and this person start talking and sharing some thoughts, ideas flash across your mind. Brainstorm with the person you're with. Tonight: Don't hold back.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Stay close to home or at least readily available. Expect to create a great rapport among you and your roommates or family. In the next few days, news might come forth from someone from afar. Tonight: Go for a drive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Break past a problem by not being restrained due to a possible change of direction. You might not be sure which way is the most feasible. Brainstorm with a dear friend. Then you'll know what to do. Tonight: Hang out.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You could be uptight about a personal matter, but you also might be choosing not to share what's going on. Others wonder what's ailing you. Use caution around a financial investment. Tonight: Make sure that your budget can meet this weekend's demands.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Others seek you out. You might wonder why you're the subject of so much attention. Nevertheless, don't get thrown off by that attention; just continue with your plans. Tonight: You might have a reason for celebration.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Pressure builds, at least in your mind. You want to cover or protect a certain area that won't be touched by potential uproar. Because you have a lot of ground to cover, you could be tired. Tonight: Make it early.

