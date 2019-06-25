Today's horoscope — June 25, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 25, 2019:This year, you often feel conflicted. You have the moody temperament of your sign, but if a cause is appealing, you become a proactive pioneer. If single, juggling these energies could confuse someone you date or meet this year. Try to be clearer. If you're attached, you and your partner might not always be in sync, but you have some meaningful exchanges. Your mutual caring shows. For advice, avoid ARIES.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might feel conflict between what you innately want to do and how you want to be perceived. A domestic matter or family member might need some attention. Don't put this situation on the back burner. Tonight: On the way home, buy a card or some other token of affection.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In order to have a slower day, you might want to cancel an appointment or two. You have a lot on your mind that needs handling or at least some thought. Make sure to think this issue through. Tonight: Make it early.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could be on your way to clearly expressing what you expect. A meeting could be particularly important for aligning your goals with another person's. As a result, you'll find that others will go along with your ideas far more easily. Tonight: Pay bills, then decide.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You're emotional; no one can deny what's happening around you. You might feel pressured by all the responsibility that you carry. Lighten up; have a long-overdue conversation. If asked, another person will pitch in. Tonight: In the limelight.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Beam in more of what you want. You'll have a difficult time convincing someone that what you want is possible. The best way to prove your point is going off and manifesting what you want. Express your knowledge and belief in the power of manifesting. Tonight: For now, lie low.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your creativity emerges when you're chatting and brainstorming with several people. Your sense of humour emerges when you most want to deal with a financial matter involving a loved one or partner. Tonight: Enjoy the moment.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You cannot deal with another person until you've processed a difficult situation that involves an authority figure. You could feel pressured by a loved one who clearly expresses what he or she wants and expects. Tonight: Be available.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Before you tackle a hassle that could come up, you might need to detach. When you look at the issue, your reactions might be off-kilter. Once in a while, you might need to slow down and respond to your feelings. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Break through a problem; make the most of a moment of levity and cleverness. You might be amazed at how easily you can clear through a problem by relaxing and flowing. You seem to help others relax. Tonight: Go for adventure.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Let a loved one make a difference. You might judge that what he or she is doing is a little out of whack. You might not know what's best or how to tell this person that you think he or she is off point. Tonight: Head home; enjoy a special dinner.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You'll probably express the more academic or serious facets of your personality. After seeking responses regarding a day-to-day problem, you might feel safer. You want to change the situation ASAP. You've waited a while to eliminate the problem. Tonight: Off doing errands. Catch up on another person's news, too!

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You see a financial matter far differently than a child or loved one does. You might not be as realistic as you think you are. You have a very idealistic side to your personality. Don't let that impair your vision regarding finances. Tonight: Please note that fun doesn't have to cost you.

