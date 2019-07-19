HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 19, 2019: This year, you'll be a lot happier than you have been in many years. Friendship will play a big role in making you more content. Your relationships in general will become far closer. If single, you've often dreamt about what you want but don't often realise that wish. You could this year. If you're attached, you and your partner become far more connected than you have been in the past. Situations that had caused friction seem to flow. Your sweetie delights in the frequent flights of fantasy that your active imagination provides. PISCES helps inspire you to go for what you desire.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might feel like doting on a close loved one or family member. To see your wish fulfilled, you still need to clear the path. Handle the issue and clear your desk. At that point, you'll be able to dote on the person as much as you wish to. Tonight: Continue as you have been.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You've accepted an enormous responsibility. You could be feeling overworked and mention that fact to a friend. Whether this person buys you a cup of coffee or offers a cheerful comment, you'll be re-energised. Tonight: A friend makes a suggestion that you like!

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You keep hearing from a friend or another person whose comments you appreciate. You might be gaining another impression of what's happening. Your perspective changes; as a result, you seem more easygoing. Tonight: Leader of the gang!

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Feelings run high, and you have a lot to deal with. Make doing so your pleasure because you know how to deal with emotions. You'll also help a loved one or child express his or her feelings. Tonight: Detach; go off to enjoy a favourite pastime.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You rarely defer to others. How you feel about a situation could inspire you to encourage someone else to take the lead. You might be delighted by this person's response and what he or she does. Tonight: A cozy dinner for two.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might be concerned about completing a project that's been on the back burner. You'll feel much better as a result. A friend seeks you out. He or she wants to spend some time with you. Finish this project first. Tonight: Celebrating!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You have a way with words and enough charm to convince another person that your way works. Don't kid yourself; others will notice your beaming grin. Don't forget certain obligations. Tonight: Getting errands done.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You could feel as though another person is preventing you from continuing on your chosen path. Many of you could be distant and pouty. Trust. Whether this is true or not, you can find a creative solution. Tonight: Kick in the workweek. TGIF.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You frequently draw friends toward you, but at the moment, you'd like a little less activity. You want to clear the deck in order to complete your work and make time for a loved one. Tonight: You don't need to go far from home.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You might still be concerned about your budget. You have a lot to accomplish, and you'll do so. Maintain your sense of well-being. Continue working with your budget. Consider other ways to make your budget meet your needs. Tonight: Out. All smiles.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Use the daylight hours to the max. You have a lot to do and will accomplish just that. A co-worker or another person who needs you in some form thanks you for your efforts. Tonight: Treat a friend to TGIF.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A lot is going on behind the scenes. You could feel pushed and be experiencing some stress. Relax; think of a loved one and the upcoming weekend. You'll clear your immediate to-dos far more easily. Tonight: What you want to do most.

