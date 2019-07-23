Today's horoscope — July 23, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 23, 2019: This year, you seem to be able to accomplish whatever you desire, within reason. Your charisma often speaks for you, and it certainly remains a positive. Your creativity and ability to come up with excellent ideas push you to the forefront. These qualities often define a situation. If you're single, few would say no to a date with you. The opposite sex often becomes smitten by you. If you're attached, your sweetie enjoys you and relishes being with you. Remember, a relationship is a two-way street. Give as much as your sweetie. ARIES responds to you with anger sometimes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your energy can easily be directed into a key project or the pursuit of an important desire. You can nearly wish upon a star and have a dream fulfilled. Try not to scatter your energy. Right now, you have the force with you! Tonight: Keep it light.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stay as centred as possible. Listen to a loved one or close associate. He or she might be sharing an insight, or perhaps letting you in on some undisclosed information. Ask questions, and you will gain even more of a perspective. Tonight: Happily at home.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You return calls with promptness. You might feel a bit overwhelmed at the number of calls and the amount of news you receive. Know that there's nothing you need to do; however, you being you, you will respond. Be open to a partner's assessment and vision. Tonight: Express your upbeat attitude. It just might be contagious.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might feel pressured to bring others together for an important or perhaps even frivolous call. Others depend on your gracious attitude and ability to understand them. You extend yourself in your normally positive manner. Tonight: Ignore any criticism you might hear.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You probably can feel the energy of the Sun entering your sign. You feel more upbeat and energised than you have for a long time. You have an unusually strong drive to accomplish whatever you are doing, especially if it is creative or involves children. Tonight: Accept an invitation to a “different” spot.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): One-on-one relating is highlighted. You could be surprised at what you accomplish with ease. Another associate would like to pitch in. You will make the ultimate call. Tonight: Share as much as you can.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You like deferring to others, especially if they are more gung-ho than you. A meeting proves to be beneficial to all parties involved. You will be pleased at how a discussion can put a difficult or chaotic situation to rest. Tonight: Where your friends are.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You have a lot to share, though at times you hold back. A boss, associate or even you yourself become unusually energised by a project. Try to avoid a disagreement and lessening others' energy levels. Tonight: Curb any wild spending.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Even if you do not feel it, you are unusually fortunate at this point. Try not to avoid a positive risk. Your ability to draw others could be significant to a project. Others might come toward you. Tonight: Make the most of the moment.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Defer to a loved one or a dear friend who might be juggling various concerns. Ultimately, this person has the wherewithal to understand more of the different facets of a personal situation. Tonight: Be with a favourite person.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might not always be comfortable deferring to others. At the present moment, trust that others have good judgement and might be making stronger decisions than you are aware of. A meeting proves to be essential. Tonight: Hang with your friends.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You could be in the middle of a discussion of finances and daily needs. You might notice a higher-up or someone who could be domineering but successful. Give a second thought to this person's perspective. He or she understands the situation. Tonight: Off to exercise stress away.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.