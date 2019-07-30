Today's Horoscope — July 30, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, July 30, 2019: This year, you become overly serious more frequently than in the past. Avoid getting involved with people who insist on having their way. If single, you could date quite a bit; you'll know when you meet the right person. If attached, the two of you often get unusually emotional together. You feel safe in the presence of one another. You learn to avoid power plays and become more open this year, not only with each other, but with others in general. Another CANCER understands you. They are even more moody than you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You could feel pressured all day by a personal matter and work. How can you do it all? You cannot. Once you recognise your limitations, you find solutions and smile again. Tonight: Stay close to home.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Speak your mind, though you could find that your audience is less than receptive. You might find others to be demanding, and they feel the same about you. Relax and loosen up. You'll get over this bump easily. Tonight: At your favourite haunt.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your possessiveness emerges even if you do not want others to see it. Consider why you would feel insecure in this situation. What would you like to change? Do your best to correct that insecurity in the next few months. Tonight: Curb extravagance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Beam in more of what you want. Tap into a long-term dream, and you might be able to make it real. Drop the word “impossible” from your vocabulary, for starters. Another person's power play falls flat, at least with you. Tonight: Full of fun and laughter.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Hang back and observe more. You might want to discover what is happening with a financial investment. You could sense that someone might be trying to get his or her way. You'll find out what is going on soon. Do not worry. Tonight: Visit with a dear friend.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Make sure you don't miss a meeting. What you hear could cause you to rethink an agreement. A child or loved one could be difficult and testy. You could try distancing yourself. Before you know it, this person's behavior might change. Tonight: Let it all hang out.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Take your natural place as a leader. Question what a boss might expect. Avoid a power play, if possible. You'll find a situation dragging you down. Try taking a walk to help you let go. Tonight: Finally, you get to share your viewpoint.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Reach out for someone you find intellectually and emotionally stimulating to discuss a problematic situation. Feelings run high and prove to be rewarding. Some of you will be entering a gratifying friendship, if not today, then in the near future. Tonight: Follow the music.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You continue to draw others toward you. Let them share what's on their mind. You do not want to get involved in a financial discussion with a friend. Be willing to share your feelings about other matters. Tonight: Cozy dinner for two.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Defer to a partner or loved one. This person appreciates you allowing and trusting him or her to make an important decision. Listen to your inner voice about a promotion. You'll know what to do. Tonight: Communication finally flows.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You can accomplish a lot if you focus and don't allow a problem, person or issue to interfere with your thoughts. Keep a fairly disciplined schedule, and you'll manifest much more of what you want. Tonight: Know how much you're willing to spend before you go shopping.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your imagination carries you through a hassle. You find a solution with comparative ease. A child or loved one reaches out to you. He or she wants your help to avoid a difficult person. Tonight: Be a free spirit.

