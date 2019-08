Today's Horoscope — August 15, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, August 15, 2019 :This year, you will experience many highs and lows. You gain because of your emotional understanding and intellectual ability to come to terms with diverse discussions. If single, you easily meet members of the opposite sex who would love to relate to you. Do not settle until you are sure of yourself and that you want to commit to this person. If attached, your charisma prevents many squabbles. Indulge your sweetie. He or she will return the favour. AQUARIUS always has odd but interesting advice.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today's Full Moon emphasises your dreams. For the young at heart, you could be juggling a friendship versus a love relationship as you wish for a transformation. Others might be creatively brainstorming how to make another dream a reality. You just might do it. Tonight: Dream on.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You might feel pushed to accept a stronger role at work and/or within the community. Others could act in a challenging manner, but if you stay centred, you sense their caring. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out for more complete answers when dealing with someone at a distance. This person is not withholding information at all. He or she might not have thought to present the details you might ask about. Tonight: Keep your cool.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Complete your dealings with a partner around a work-related matter. Coming to terms from different viewpoints could feel difficult. Negotiating an outcome will take a positive outlook. Tonight: Feeling your Wheaties.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You seem more in tune with what others need than what you desire. You could find it difficult to come to terms with a seemingly hostile associate. This person is trying to claim his or her power. In a few days, you might want to give this person a tip as to how to more effectively support his or her ideas. Tonight: Go with the flow.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You have accomplished a lot in the past few days. You might feel up for completing some details that you have not taken care of just yet. Your final push today can make a difference. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your imagination counts more than you realise. You delight others with your unusual solutions and dynamic, fun ideas. Others seem to question where these ideas come from and where other people come from, adding an element of confusion to the mix. Tonight: Don't get caught up in the maze.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You know what you want. A personal or domestic issue might trip you up in achieving this desire. Be kind as you try to iron out a difference of opinion. All will work out. Emotions run the gamut. Tonight: Make it early if you can.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You tend to speak your mind and can be blunt, hurting others' feelings. Today, that proclivity will emerge and cause a problem if you are not careful. Caring and anger seem to sprout out of nowhere. Tonight: Take a brisk walk before deciding.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You understand far more than you consciously realise. You might feel pushed to the max and wonder why. Deal with critical issues and close loved ones one-on-one to gain greater understanding and success. Tonight: Do not feel as if you need to spend money to have a good time.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You still seem to bounce from one issue to another without losing your optimism and general good vibes. Others might poke at you to see if your mood is for real. Be careful if your temper starts coming forward. Tonight: Getting into weekend mode.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Lie back and try to stay out of controversial situations. Others might be unpredictable and change their points of view. It could be difficult to have a successful argument or discussion. Tonight: A friend irritates you.

