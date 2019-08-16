Today's horoscope — August 16, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, August 16, 2019: This year will be exciting because you won't have a clue what will happen next. The unexpected punctuates your days. You will become far more flexible and stronger financially. If single, do not count on a relationship being long term until it is actually there. If attached, events or comments might often kindle disagreements between you two. However, the passion afterward more than makes up for a hassle or two. PISCES knows how to bring out your sensitivity and caring.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A long-term goal could easily become a reality. You might finally understand which path to go down. Others around you might be extremely critical. In between sharp comments, people express their concern, even if they hurt feelings. Tonight: Join friends and celebrate the weekend.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The unexpected has become traditional in your life, especially if you were born in April. You could find yourself in a confrontation over a piece of real estate or with family members. Do not discard what was said in the midst of an argument. Tonight: Where the crowds are.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could be fraught with tension, wondering what might be best to do. You keep getting information or hearing someone say things that shock you. Try not to be as impulsive as usual and think carefully before you act. Tonight: A force to be dealt with. Others follow your lead.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Be willing to reach past your ordinary stretch. Try to understand where another person comes from. Pretend you are walking in his or her shoes. What you gain is an understanding and compassion for this person. Tonight: Where you will be entertained.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): One-on-one relating is highlighted, especially if dealing with a significant life issue. Shared funds might also be discussed. You could feel as if you want to bolt at a certain point. You will still have to have this conversation again. Tonight: Fun with friends, but a late cozy dinner with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Others seem to be one step ahead of you no matter what you do. Even if deciding to call a friend, that friend is likely to call you first. Others seek you out for advice and feedback. Not everything is as you think. Tonight: Not alone!

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You have a lot on your agenda. You want to clear out as much as possible so you can enjoy your weekend. A co-worker or a friendly associate you sometimes say hi to at work asks for some time. Make it your pleasure. Tonight: TGIF.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You could feel pressured. You notice that the people around you seem preoccupied with other matters. Touch base with a loved one and make plans accordingly. You will unleash a lot of fun. Tonight: Out with a dear friend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might feel unusually stressed. The pressure might come from recent events and concerns. A family member or a situation surrounding your domestic life might be weighing on you. Tonight: Make a point of getting home at a reasonable hour.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): If you are concerned by what you are hearing, start asking some questions. The answers could make you feel more at ease. Your creativity emerges late in the day if dealing with a difficult situation or person. Tonight: As you like it, at your hang out.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You have finally slowed down. You keep hearing information or conversations that might not be accurate. This information surrounds a personal matter. Do your own research and reach out for someone at a distance for feedback. Tonight: Keep to the budget.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You could experience strong feelings because of a conversation and the information you hear. Note that you need to confirm the details that emerged during this talk. Tonight: Someone cannot say no to you!

