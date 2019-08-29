Today's horoscope — August 29, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, August 29, 2019:

This year could be exceptional if you rely on your intellect and precision. Others often seek you out to get your opinion and approach to certain situations. If single, your need for details could evolve into a fussiness that pushes away a potential suitor. Recognise the impact of this behaviour. If attached, the two of you need to accept the other's idiosyncrasies. Maintain humour and remember your caring rather than fussy details. VIRGO often becomes uptight. Work on relaxation techniques.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pace yourself and you will accomplish a lot. You have a conversation that you find applicable to the question at hand. The unexpected occurs during a serious conversation. If you find yourself getting fussy, take a break. Go for a walk. Tonight: Head home and run errands.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your creativity emerges early on when you have an important conversation involving a child or project. You might not recognise the importance of this exchange until later. The unexpected keeps life lively. Tonight: Get into weekend mode.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Basics do count, and you seem anchored. You or someone you live with could be unusually fussy and demanding. A new beginning comes from left field. You hardly know whether to jump in or check it out first. Tonight: Go for easy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You have a lot going for you, more than you realise. Being verbal could be more important than you realise. Get back to basics. Make sure you are on the same plane as the other party. Tonight: Ask questions. You will learn a lot.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might note that you feel more possessive than you do normally. You wonder why you are proceeding as you have with this internal conflict. Try to deal with your possessiveness before it controls you. Tonight: Do some shopping on the way home.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You sense that timing is working for you. You feel empowered and energetic. If you have a difficult situation to deal with, make an overture to clear the air and find some common ground. The unexpected continues to open new doors and ways of thinking. Tonight: Conjure up a dream.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Know when to pull back and do less. You could find out that somehow a certain situation or project is not developing as you might like. Have a discussion with an associate or partner and listen carefully. Consider all remedies but hold off for a while. Changes are lurking. Tonight: Make it a personal night.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21) You might want to see a personal matter handled. However, you need to weigh the pros and cons. A friend does not hesitate to tell you what he or she is thinking. You could be surprised by this person's suggestions. Tonight: Where people can be found.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Take charge and deal with a boss or authority figure. Listen to what is being shared and work through an unusual suggestion. Know that an associate or friend might not be as steady or loyal as you might wish. Tonight: Take the lead making plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Read between the lines with others. You might notice what is not being shared is more significant. You could approach this issue in several ways. However, do nothing until you are sure of yourself. Tonight: A child or loved one proves challenging yet fun.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): One-on-one relating draws a strong result. You might wonder what might be best for you. You also might consider what you need to do in order to draw a key person's understanding and support. Listen to this person's concerns. Tonight: In the whirlwind of the moment.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Defer to others. You often have great ideas, but others find you less precise or explicit as they might want you to be. Welcome questions and encourage others to make suggestions, too. Tonight: Say yes to an offer.

