Today's horoscope — August 30, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019: This year, you move to create a greater sense of connection between yourself and others. You encourage a new beginning. Helping others to act in harmony might seem impossible to many people, but you see it as a potential outcome. If single, you might mix dating with getting to know a friend. As a result, people might be confused as to your intent. Be as clear as possible. If attached, your significant other finds you unusually attractive and pulls in closer. Your relationship bonds on an even deeper level. A fellow VIRGO echoes your thoughts.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you are not the source of unusual excitement in this present cycle, others are. In your daily life, you note an element of unpredictability in others that could force you to adjust your schedule. Tonight: Share a vision with a loved one.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You can be an incredible source of ideas and creativity. You might opt to push a heartfelt project or idea to your highest priority. Be willing to brainstorm about this topic and get feedback. Tonight: A friend could prove to be flakey.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your personal and domestic life absorbs your attention. You have an opportunity for a new beginning in that area. For some of you, this new beginning could be emotional, whereas others might be eyeing a change in their homes. Tonight: Express your desires.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You might opt to no longer put up with a car that barely moves, an old computer and/or a cellphone that needs updating. You want to renovate your communications and the method in which you deliver them. Tonight: Off to the gym. Work off any volatile energy.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You could be at your wits' end, trying to stabilise a situation that impacts you. Decide who can help you create what you want. Your creativity surges forward. Test out your idea on a partner or friend who has experience with your type of issue. Tonight: Splurge, party the night away!

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You are in the limelight right now. Others look to you for answers. Many of you are role models of some kind. Your serious yet diligent approach to problems works well. Tonight: A partner lets you know how much he or she appreciates what you do.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Avoid a commitment right now, if possible, unless it is to yourself, for yourself. You might need more personal time to think through an issue that impacts your domestic life and interactions. You want to view this issue from several different moods and perspectives. Tonight: Happily head home.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your professional and personal attention helps others flourish. Often, others seek you out for your perspective. If someone is unusually soft and caring, you might not be comfortable with him or her. Do not distance yourself for the moment. Tonight: Going for what you want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): A new beginning becomes possible in your public or professional life. Understand what is happening with a boss or authority figure. Your attention pleases them to no end. Tonight: Celebrating the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Reach out for others. Do not stand on ceremony at present. You do not know what is going on within someone else. You can only guess. Try to understand what is happening with someone at a distance. Tonight: Listening to great music.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): One-on-one relating draws others toward you. You have much more to share than you realise or another person thinks. Once the conversation is on an open level, you will see you have a strong connection. Tonight: Be a duo.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You feel unusually inspired and creative, as do those around you. Be smart; let others come toward you for a discussion and brainstorm session. At the same time, let others take the credit for now. Tonight: So many choices.

