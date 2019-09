Today's Horoscope — September 12, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, September. 12, 2019:

This year, you will have a lot of energy. Make sure to get exercise of some type or you could be easily angered. Use this energy well. If single, you open up new doors and meet a new group of people. You are likely to meet someone through these friends. If you're attached, the two of you often act and make decisions in a most unpredictable manner. Seize an opportunity to travel. PISCES often challenges you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You notice a change of tune. You have a lot you'd like to contemplate before making a decision, yet someone is pushing you hard to make this decision. After a certain point, you might become unavailable. Tonight: Taking a much-needed personal night.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You hear good news through a friend or in a meeting. You feel nearly blessed. The person delivering the news is always upbeat. Others find you have become more whimsical. Touch base with a dear friend to share news! Tonight: Celebrating.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20: You experience a high level of tension, not so much from what is being dropped on you as from what you judge you must do to meet certain demands. Ask yourself if the other parties have the same expectations. Tonight: Could be a long night.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You express a lot of feelings and are understanding of a situation. You can also identify with others easily when you stop and consider their concerns. A friend could change his or her tune at the last moment! Tonight: Going for what you want.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You might be overly excited about a new possibility involving a favourite person. You could get a kickback from someone you really care about. This person wants to keep your focus on him or her, not on anyone else. A boss could be full of surprises. Tonight: Be a duo.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Others seek you out, making you feel on top of the world. Still, you might question whether a loved one has an agenda that he or she has not revealed. In a sense, this person is too nice for words at the moment. Just be aware and enjoy the moment. Tonight: Go with the flow.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might be overloaded in dealing with a problem that could be affecting your day-to-day life. Don't hesitate to express your concerns to the other parties. You hear news at the last minute. You might be pleased by what you hear. Tonight: Know when to retreat.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your creativity emerges when you are dealing with others. You express unusual concern and energy around a project or a child. Your interest and concern make the other party feel very cared about. You find a key person unstable. Tonight: Go with the moment.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Be more sensitive to domestic matters and to checking out an expenditure. You might be considering remodelling or buying a new home. Take your time, as the decision has long-term implications. Tonight: Happily heading home.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You speak your mind, and though you might not be as direct as you need to be, the other parties get the gist of what you are thinking. Share more of what is needed to make a situation run smoothly. Understand where others are coming from. Tonight: Stop at a favourite spot on the way home.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be aware of your spending and its long-term implications. You could feel that a situation is out of control, especially where your finances are involved. Saying no could be difficult. Tonight: Blurting out your feelings.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You can convince nearly anyone of how on target you are. Clearly, a boss or higher-up makes strong demands, and a loved one also could be demanding. Test your charm and your ability to juggle. Tonight: All smiles.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.