Today's horoscope — September 17, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, September 17, 2019: This year, your innate skills emerge or evolve. You develop an even stronger sense of control and power. Your perspective on money evolves. Many people gravitate toward you, but others sense your power and back off. If single, you will need to let go of a need to control in order to really experience the caring that could evolve between you and another person. If you're attached, the two of you learn to experience and accept your differences. A sense of renewal marks your bond this year. Respect your differences, and you will build your bond. TAURUS is stubborn and slow to change.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): What appears to be too good to be true just might be. What you can count on is that the unexpected is likely to occur. Keep your eyes on whatever areas make you feel vulnerable. Financial ups and downs could occur. Tonight: Go with the flow.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You feel as if you are on life's roller coaster. Just when you least expect it, you find yourself on a downhill plunge. No matter; keep the faith, maintain a positive outlook and all could turn around. Tonight: Express your renowned charm.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know when to back off. When you no longer feel in control, and if you experience or hear information that challenges you, back off. Do some deep thinking. You will be coming to terms with mixed vibes. Tonight: Not to be found.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emphasis is on your long-term goals and priorities. You could be overwhelmed by a friendship and its implicit demands. You might need to establish boundaries with these interactions. Tonight: Work with a surprise.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You could be too tired for your own good. The unexpected is a significant theme in your day. A boss or higher-up reverses gears, leaving you speechless. You do not need to say anything. Just be aware someone around you could be treading quicksand soon. Tonight: A must appearance.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A realisation could be tumultuous and force you to do some heavy thinking, Whatever insight you gain is likely to affect your perspective and the way you present yourself. Break past a resistance. Tonight: Follow the music.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Deal individually with someone who always seems to stir the pot. You need to own your own feelings toward this person. You might not be sure of the best thing to do. Experiment with one approach, but be ready to try another way. Tonight: Be a duo.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Be ready, and do not fight deferring to another person. You like control, and you like to maintain control. This situation could be difficult at times, but letting go affirms your thoughts about the other party. Tonight: Choose wild. Choose excitement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Look to positive change and be forthright. You might be surprised by all that happens around a co-worker or by what suddenly affects your day. Recognise the role of the unexpected in your day when it appears. Use this moment well. Tonight: Work out.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): What you believed was a sure bet turns out to be unpredictable at best. Learn to ride the wave of the moment. You might find this moment uncomfortable as you prefer more stability. Tonight: Add some excitement to your love life.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You might opt to stay close to home. Stay centred and work with an unexpected situation. Your stability and views might contribute to some of the stress around a particular issue. You are stubborn at times. Tonight: Order in.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Speak your mind and express your perception of what seems like a changeable situation. Use care with the words that you choose, your interactions, and how you handle mechanical equipment. Tonight: Spontaneity rules.

