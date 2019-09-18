Today's horoscope — September 18

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, September 18, 2019: This year could be unusually dynamic, with you constantly making adjustments for changing situations. You have a lot of energy to put into whatever you deem worthy. If single, you draw a score of admirers. Ask yourself who suits you best. Time and dating will help you decide. If attached, the two of you often discuss travelling or opening a new frontier in your life. When involved in such projects, you become very close. TAURUS seems to be around you always. They have a style that often feels judgmental to you, even if it might not be!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You experience a plethora of emotions, which triggers an unusually creative approach to a situation. Finances could easily be involved. You feel that today's discussions and events are somehow a replay. Tonight: Loosen up your energy. Throw yourself 100 per cent into plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You want to pull back from a hot situation, but what actually occurs is the reverse. You alternate between a well-oiled, conventional approach to a situation and a profound, transformational idea. Only you know what is acceptable. Tonight: Beam in all you want.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Know when to call it a day or when to stop banging your head against the same obstacle over and over. You could discover that a more understanding approach is more workable. Respond to a call from someone you might put on a pedestal. Tonight: On top of your game.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emphasise your friendships, your direction and what you depend on. Think in terms of using your energy in a more positive vein. You will see quick results, especially involving the support of several key friends. Tonight: Find a reason to celebrate.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might be putting someone on a pedestal while actually unsure of how this person thinks of you and what he or she expects from you. During this period of free floating, explore several different options involving a class and/or exercise. Tonight: Into the wee hours.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Do not hesitate to focus on a different approach to get the results you desire. You will do much better if you are spontaneous and tap into an immediate situation. Plug your energy appropriately. Tonight: Consider a mini trip in the near future.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): One-on-one relating takes you down an intriguing path both intellectually and emotionally. You have an opportunity to get to know an associate more fully. Avoid expressing irritation at a situation that might be stymied. Tonight: Be discreet.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Emphasise what is good in a friendship or specific relationship. You might be more flexible than you realise and able to make an easy adjustment to relate better at this time. Tonight: Go with a friend's or loved one's suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Stay focused on the task at hand. Distraction could cause a snafu, which could be costly in terms of finances or time. Your serious front draws results. Go with the flow. Tonight: Play the night away, if you're not too tired.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You have a unique style that defines what you do. Approaching a creative project or interlude demands your libido, energy and imagination. Do not allow another person to push you into a corner. Tonight: As you wish.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A loved one or partner encourages you to take a leap of faith. You do that easily, but you also want to become more recognisable. Express your concerns in a way that allows others to get it. A boss or admirer makes unexpected, heavy demands. Tonight: A force to be reckoned with.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): This period encourages you to express yourself more openly. Your words not only favour more open self-expression, but also encourage a novel approach. Take a risk if you feel it is right. Tonight: Use your psychic energy to help define which path will succeed.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.