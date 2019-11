Today's Horoscope — November 5, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, November 5, 2019:This year, you break a pattern and head in a new direction. You will embrace more avant-garde thinking and feel far more centered than in the past. If single, someone you meet could be quite the romantic and enticing to relate to. You might be amazed at this person's draw and sensuality. If attached, the two of you focus on your personal life and home. Expect changes in your domestic life. PISCES brings out the romantic in you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You find that your ire emerges easily when hitting what appears to be an immovable obstacle. Someone in your environment seems to be unrelenting and unable to negotiate. Be smart; if you can, bypass this situation, or the person. Tonight: Take some much-needed personal time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Accept additional scrutiny or demands from a higher-up. You cannot change this person, but you will come out on top. Your ability to get past a problem could mark your situation. Tonight: Complete a project.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You could be on top of the world over what appears to be a great idea or opportunity. Nevertheless, someone close to you could rain on your parade and make a situation more difficult. Whatever the obstacle might be, it is hard to overcome. Tonight: Look for a unique answer.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): One-on-one relating remains key to your work and well-being. Clearly, an associate or loved one does not see situations as you do. Know that you cannot change this person's perspective. Let go and worry less. Tonight: Make plans for a getaway.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You want to move forward and create more of what you desire. A loved one or associate might be unusually verbal about what he or she wants. This person's behaviour could surprise you. Let the situation settle in. Time is your ally. Tonight: Respond to a friend's request.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. How you respond to a co-worker or friend might change. Focus on a key partner later in the day. This person often infuses his or her imagination into your life. Tonight: Let someone else call the shots.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A child or new friend makes you smile. He or she seems utterly charming to you. In some sense, this person serves as a muse today because, once relaxed, you come up with a great idea. Do not worry about details right now. Tonight: As you like.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Move into a new realm of thinking and consider your options. You might not want to share your thoughts. Eventually, you will need to brainstorm with someone to perfect a plan. Tonight: On your terms.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Return calls early in the day, especially if you are making your schedule. Someone has iron-clad financial ideas. You are not going to change this person. Either agree or walk away. Tonight: Meet up with a buddy.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): It serves you to be unrelenting and conservative at times, or even most of the time. At this point, stop and consider your attitude as you may be developing more scepticism. Being more easy-going might be smart. Tonight: Pay bills first.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You may hit an obstacle as you carry on through your day. You could decide to let it go and handle the matter later. You have a choice to make, but you are not going to change the other party. Tonight: Your smile wins the day.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Much is going on behind the scenes that might not feel good. You have a distinct way of handling issues, as do those you deal with. Don't intervene in a problem until you are asked. Just listen. Tonight: Nap and then decide.

(c) 2019 by King Features Syndicate Inc.