Today's horoscope — November 22, 2019

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, November 22, 2019: This year, you open up to fast changes and enjoy the change of pace. Just the same, keep your risks down and make each risk a judgement call. If single, you get into the dating game, especially because you are as prominent as you can be. If attached, the two of you grow to a new level of caring and understanding. You tend to be seen as a team since you are out and about as much as you are. As a couple, you are likely to manifest a long-term goal. LIBRA helps mellow you out when you are tense.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might be inclined to go along with a partner's need to head in a new direction. You might not be content with the status quo either. Look at the end results as well. Tonight: Celebrating your decision.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You take a last-minute look at your desk and what paperwork you would like to clear out. You could be overwhelmed by all that you need to accomplish. Do your best today, but remember you do not have superpowers. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's request.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You remain highly responsive to others. Not everyone is as fluid with a specific person in your life. You also might have some important information for others. Be ready to let another party call the shots. Tonight: Just say yes.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your responsiveness toward others marks the next few weeks as well as today. You see situations far differently from many of your friends. Act on what is present and needs to be handled. Tonight: Join friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): The fiery, creative facet of your personality emerges. If single, you could be about to tumble into a romantic tie. A child or loved one serves as a muse at present. Tonight: Romp the night away.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might find it difficult to get your point across except when discussing finances. You will have mixed feelings when dealing with domestic matters or handling a real estate issue. Tonight: Make it your treat.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You need to stay focused, especially when having a conversation with a neighbour, close friend or loved one. Your willingness to discuss an issue could cause a major change that you did not anticipate. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You might be sensing a major change in the offing, but you would like to ignore all the indicators. Be careful; you could be up for a sudden shock. Invite others to join you in the late afternoon for an important meeting. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You could be pushing yourself to complete a project. You are looking forward to the celebration that will surround you. Know that you alone can interfere with your goal. Tonight: Celebrating the weekend.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Reach out for an important associate, boss or respected elder who often helps you gain a new perspective. You will receive strong feedback if you are open. In any case, you feel as if you are part of what is happening. Tonight: Leader of the gang.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): One-on-one relating draws your attention and helps you share the depth of your feelings. You will have the opportunity to speak to a friend and gain an unusual perspective. Tonight: Go for something different.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Emotions run high, especially when dealing with a person on a one-on-one level. How you see a problem could change because of a discussion that brings out alternative viewpoints. Tonight: Encourage a loved one to share his or her thoughts over dinner.

