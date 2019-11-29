Today's Horscope — November 29
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, November 29, 2019: This year, you have the opportunity to gain and grow materially as well as emotionally. You will change your professional attitude and not feel the need to push others as much. If single, you could meet someone at any point during the coming year. You might meet this person simply walking into the cleaners. If attached, the two of you interact well and experience an unusual amount of closeness. As a couple, you take a big step. CAPRICORN rains on your parade.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): All eyes turn to you with the expectation that you will take the lead. You have many great ideas that could define the success of a project. This drive for achievement could carry into the weekend. Tonight: Leader of the pack.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You have the ability to shake up the status quo. Others recognise this power in you. You can go along with convention at the moment. Others know you can upset the apple cart should you desire. Tonight: Take off; if possible, leave town.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You might be surprised where you find yourself. It appears that you are unusually willing to break patterns and head in a new direction. Tonight: It appears someone wants a commitment.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are not capable of making a fast change even if someone else would appreciate it. You might want to weigh the pros and cons, feel your feelings and think through your decision. Tonight: Out on the town. TGIF.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You usually express enthusiasm. At this time, you might feel tired and dragged down. Look at a situation not only from your present perspective but also from your normal view. Tonight: Put in some extra time at work or with a co-worker.
VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your creativity is unstoppable once it starts flowing. You also draw a new friend or admirer toward you. If you have children, they might demand some extra time. They could become more rebellious should you ignore them. Tonight: Christen the weekend.
LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): If you want to stay close to home or take a day off, do so. Communication will be heavy. You might want to screen your calls. A family member might want (or need) more time than you wish to give. Support your needs too. Tonight: You do not need to go far.
SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): It won't take much to get a project done, have important conversations or organise your weekend. A friend or relative could be overly serious. You can relate to this person without joining in his or her mood. Tonight: Meet up with friends.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Be smart. Do not agree to any purchase or engagement without knowing the costs. You need to take a strong hand with your finances since the holidays are on their way. Make a list before going shopping. Tonight: How about a burger with a friend?
CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You are somber as you eye the holiday season heading your way. Sticking to your budget is more important to you than it is to many other signs. Make your gift list. Recognise that Black Friday could be overwhelming. Tonight: Join a friend or family for dinner.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You sense that a lot is going on behind the scenes. You might want to handle a personal matter with a friend or loved one. Call this person; schedule time for a leisurely meal and talk — just the two of you. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.
PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Zero in on priorities, recognising when you have accomplished as much as you can under the circumstances. Make time for a get-together with friends in the late afternoon. Tonight: You could be amazed by what you hear.
