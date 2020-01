Today's Horoscope — January 7, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, January 7, 2020: This year, you break precedent and opt to try a new path. You might not be as comfortable as you would like, but you understand the pluses and minuses of your choice. If single, you might attract someone who is a lot lighter than you — and at times flakey. You appreciate solid, grounded people. Move on until you find the right person, which is possible this year. If attached, the two of you make important decisions that could impact your day-to-day life. You might opt for a different schedule at work. GEMINI often makes you giggle with their ideas. Do not automatically discard all of them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19: You are full of energy and zip. Your sense of humour emerges and has a sparkling, dry tone to it. Some people misread you and think you are being sarcastic. Patch up a problem before it becomes an issue. Tonight: You have a winning way that others are drawn to.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Be aware of the costs of continuing as you have. You might not be aware of the fact that you are compensating for a perceived lack. Are you being overly critical? Try to detach and eye the situation with less judgement. Tonight: Make it your treat.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your personality melts barriers quickly. One-on-one relating draws a great deal of closeness between you and another person. You enjoy this person, especially when both of you can kick back and relax. Tonight: Allow yourself to be as social as you want.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Defer to another person if you can. He or she can help you balance all the to-do's of this period. Your sense of humour helps you gain a perspective that works and helps you relax. Tonight: Someone else has a lot to say.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Avoid getting trapped in a stubborn streak where you want to have your way and you refuse to budge. Some flexibility will help you down the desired path. Understand where you are heading as well as others' expectations. Tonight: Hang where the crowds are.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Reach out for an older person or a respected authority figure. You might be surprised at how versatile this person can be. Your creativity surges in this relaxed and accepting atmosphere. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Reach past the obvious when dealing with someone who is at a distance or can be very demanding at times. What you experience might be quite different than you anticipated. A family issue or a matter involving real estate could dominate. Tonight: Order in.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You will choose to share some of the many things that are on your mind. A brainstorming session pops up out of nowhere. Be aware that someone is simply coming up with suggestions, not being critical of you. Tonight: At a favourite spot.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your response to a close associate or loved one could be caustic, even without intending to do so. You will know if someone misreads your words by his or her response. Be willing to bridge any misunderstandings. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You might not be aware of the strength of your personality at this point. You cannot hem or haw anymore when dealing with another person. Present him or her with the options you see as possible. Be open to suggestions. Tonight: Stay open to getting some exercise.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You appear to be an endless source of information and details. You conjure up many ideas based on this knowledge. You might want to verify that you are on the right path and have a firm grasp of a situation. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Tension seems to build no matter which way you turn. You could be so busy judging yourself that you are tripping yourself up. A meeting involving a group of friends cannot be missed. Tonight: Listen to suggestions before you decide.

