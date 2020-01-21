Today's Horoscope — January 21, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, January 21, 2020: This year will progress well, yet you might feel as if you are sitting on top of Mount Vesuvius. Most likely you will not witness an eruption of that nature, but there could be an unanticipated change in your personal or domestic life. Go with the flow; in some manner, you will be simplifying your life. If single, you will meet people with ease, but date for a sustained period before committing. If attached, the two of you will benefit as a couple if you schedule some weekends away together. You could decide to make a major change to your household. SAGITTARIUS cheers you on in life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might feel as if you get a second chance dealing with a project or long-term goal. Expect some opposition from the home front. You might worry some, but continue on your chosen path. Tonight: Walk in another person's shoes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Pressure builds to achieve more of what you want. Somehow, you decide it might be best to continue as you have been. Demands, perhaps from a boss or a close associate, may interfere with your goal. Tonight: Believe what others share.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Defer to someone else who is making sure the two of you see eye to eye. You will be relieved that this person takes the lead and frees you up. You gain a sudden insight that you might need to consider more carefully. Tonight: Think before you act.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Feelings remain changeable and you do the unexpected — at least that is how another person sees it. You could find change normal, but someone close to you gets upset with your unpredictability. Tonight: Do errands on the way home.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You are about to move in a new direction. How you handle a personal matter is totally novel and will elicit different reactions, one of which could stun you. Know that you could be exhausted from recent developments. Tonight: The only answer is “yes”.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might feel tense when you recognise your responsibilities as well as the implications of your actions. A new bond or project might be exciting yet demands an enormous amount of time and commitment. Tonight: Make a favourite dessert.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Open a new door and see how matters fall into place. You could be tired of continuing at your current pace. Recognise a problem when it surfaces, and clear it out. A dear friend might irritate you, but he or she means well. Tonight: Hang out.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Survey your finances as well as your ability to count on a loved one's support. You will feel much better than you have in a while. You have created, or are on the verge of creating, much more of what you want. Tonight: Pay bills first.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your nerves could be fried by an unexpected development, especially if you cannot deal with pressure. How you manage a personal issue could change dramatically. Be more forthright when dealing with a dear friend. Tonight: Make a caring gesture.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): You might want to express some of the feelings you have been holding within. The lack of clarity between you and a key person might be more of a problem than the actual problem. Tonight: Respond to another person's spontaneity.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You tend to speak your mind, and you expect to be heard. As a result, you have a large audience and the ability to draw others out of their shell. Understand what is happening around you. Tonight: Others cannot stay away from you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your feelings could be challenged by events that might indicate you went down the wrong path. Understand that the unexpected could play a larger role in your day than you might have anticipated. Tonight: Keep it low-key.

