Today's horoscope — February 11, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, February 11, 2020: This year, you cautiously make headway and break into a new realm of understanding and relating, possibly with a business partner if not a loved one. If single, you might become extremely demanding aboutwhat you desire from a potential significant other. Keep your relationships light. If attached, the two of you restructure your bond, putting it on firmer ground. Romance will bud even more. LIBRA expresses interest in how you approach various situations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Use today as if there is no tomorrow, at least when approaching a tedious job. You will be happy when you clear this project and other demanding work. You might sense a change in the wind. Tonight: Be open to a last-minute invitation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Reach out for a friend or two from work. You might need to have a discussion over the direction of a project or other work-related matter. Understanding where others come from might be more instrumental than you think. Tonight: Know when to call it a night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Clear out detailed work first. Touch base with a child or dear friend; often this person has the impact of uncorking your imagination. You will appreciate this muselike impact with what might pop up today. Tonight: Let the good times roll.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The key to a successful workweek will be to clear out important communication today. Do not postpone a conversation. Dig into the issue, even if you might be a bit uncomfortable at first. Tonight: Decide to take a brisk walk in the evening.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Use an innate obsessiveness to deal with your finances; balance your funds and go over your bills. You will appreciate clearing out a latent financial issue at the same time. Speak your mind. Tonight: Meeting up with friends.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You might be far more upbeat and heading in the right direction than you realise. Do not allow others to interfere with your pace; you will regret what occurs if you do. Take a hard look at your choices before making plans. Tonight: Make it your treat.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might want to play a certain matter close to your chest. You feel, probably rightly so, that the less others know, the better. By mid-afternoon you have reason to smile. Tonight: Lightening up the mood. The world is your oyster.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Make sure to use the daylight hours to the max. Whatever the project might be, you will accomplish it more quickly and completely at this time. Tonight: Put the brakes on. Schedule a massage if possible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Others look for you. They want your opinion about a certain matter, they respect your wisdom and foresight. In some form, you will take the lead with work and other community-oriented projects. Tonight: Where the fun is.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Accept the challenge of looking for yet another response or solution, especially if the present one will not work. Asking for opinions helps draw others into the process, which might be more important than you realise. Tonight: Swapping opinions till the wee hours.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): One-on-one relating remains key to closing out a situation successfully and with a smile! If you and another person agree, you have already taken a big step. Be willing to seek out more knowledge and understanding. Tonight: Relax to some music.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Defer to others. If you really take a long and hard look, it is clear that the other party would like to take the lead. Ask yourself why you have resisted this process for as long as you have. Tonight: Taking time for a special loved one.

