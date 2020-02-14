Today's Horoscope — February 14, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, February 14, 2020: This year, others might note a difference between what you say and what you do. You might not even notice this schism, but you will be forced to eventually. If single, this split makes others hesitant to dive into a relationship with you. Be aware of comments. If attached, the two of you could have difficulty staying on the same page and negotiating problems. Give each other space. You will develop better habits as far as verbalising and confirming what you hear. SCORPIO knows how to make a searing comment. Learn how to not take their comments personally.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Intensity marks your interactions, especially those between lovers and the opposite sex. Your image could be changed as a result. Be clear about what you want. Let others know your expectations. Tonight: Events appear to tumble in your favour.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Others seek you out. They want your opinion; however, they might not follow it. You will see another perspective dominate. Your associates and friends support you as you share your unique perspective. Tonight: A friend openly shares.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Recognise when you are exhausted and may be unusually reactive. What might be significant is the response you get if you act like all is well at present. Do your best to keep still waters still. Tonight: Indulge your Valentine.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dig into your imagination and choose the most suitable gift you can for your Valentine. With Mercury, which represents communications going backward, a rift could begin from nowhere. Tonight: Moving forward, make observations about others.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You might opt to head home early. If you are up for a special Valentine's Day, know that the best intentions and plans can go to the wayside. The criticism that may come up might sting and is not meant to carry the clout it does. Tonight: Party away.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Others naturally defer to you. At this point, you might not get a clear perspective. Rather, you see people and events in a more placid manner. Be careful as the planet of communication could be fuzzing up the works. Tonight: Play it open and caring.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You might see how “expensive” this Valentine's Day can be. If you are not careful, emotional costs could appear. If you can, reschedule your plans or spend special time with a loved one. Tonight: Try to be as clear as possible, resisting fast judgements.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your strength often encourages others to take the lead, to be willing to hear a criticism or two. In any case, know that misunderstandings could hatch from nowhere and others may opt to say very little. Tonight: Do not personalise comments.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You might want to cancel today and decide to do just that. Explain why — consider the feelings that are coming forward. Misunderstandings could run rampant causing last-minute problems. Tonight: Ignore volatile comments and sarcasm in general.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Keep your eye on the big picture. You might want to invite friends over or make plans unrelated to Valentine's Day. The decision to postpone the holiday might not be as strange as you think. Tonight: Be kind to a stressed-out friend or loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You always offer friendship, but that offer could fall flat now. Explain how conflicted you feel with all the confusion around your plans. Allow your imagination to forge a bridge during a difficult period. Tonight: Consider rescheduling Valentine's Day plans.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You are emotionally sensitive. You adore the romantic qualities associated with today. A partner could be fussy no matter what you do; he or she does not understand why you downgraded today's plans. Tonight: Plan your personal Valentine's Day for a month from now.

