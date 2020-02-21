Today's Horoscope - February 21

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, February 21, 2020:

This year, you become a star. Your immediate circle recognises all that you offer. You feel appreciated, which allows you to venture in new directions. If single, date all you want. Know what type of bond you want when settling in and deciding if someone suits you. If attached, the bond between the two of you becomes even closer. Be careful to make the story not just about you, but also your partner. A fellow AQUARIUS finds you to be an inspiration.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A new beginning becomes more and more of a possibility. This desire is the result of being so direct and caring with others. Meanwhile, do not lose sight of your daily routine and matters that need care. Tonight: Starting the weekend well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Handle what you must. Do not hesitate to ask for what is necessary to finish a project. You might resent all the questions. Just answer them with clarity and directness. Tonight: A must appearance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Reach out for what you want. Make sure you clear any interferences that head in your direction. Without intending to, others might test your commitment to a certain idea or project. Tonight: Demonstrate your versatility.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): One-on-one relating generally draws better results for you than it does for many other people. You seem able to root out the core issue — at least for you. Tonight: Take advantage of a window of time that appears out of the blue.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You could be somewhat defiant and not realise it. You have strength, determination and an abundance of self-confidence. Clear out work, perhaps make an appointment for a massage this afternoon. Tonight: Greet a friend with a big smile.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): If you want to start your weekend early, make it a point to screen calls, and all interruptions in general. Your sense of humour helps pull you through a hard moment with a child or a new friend. Tonight: Follow the music.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct. 22) : Your suggestions seem to clear out a problem. Your flexibility and easygoing nature prove to be successful. Others cannot fight when there is no resistance from you! Tonight: The charming party animal appears!

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Do not push so hard to accomplish what is necessary. If you do, you could wind up not only finishing later than you thought but also having to complete someone else's work that is incomplete. Tonight: Head home first, then decide.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your sense of humour helps a friend make a gigantic leap into the unknown. He or she will realise that the fear of the unknown was just that — nothing more. Return e-mails and calls before leaving the workweek behind. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A financial deal could be more significant than you realise. How you handle this special opportunity, whether you say yes or no, might be even more significant. A loved one could be acting mysteriously. You will find out why. Tonight: Go with the flow.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You will not need to convince anyone of your rightness or willingness to pursue a certain path. They wish they were in your place. In fact, a sarcastic remark, as hurtful as it might be, simply stems from envy. Tonight: Don't you dare be alone.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You might not be ready for all the excitement and events of the next few weeks. If feeling slightly tired, slow down and relax. You do not need to crunch as much into every hour. Tonight: Visit with a loved one.

