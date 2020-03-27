Today's Horoscope — March 27, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, March 27, 2020: This year brings wonderfual connections with those you love. Your cheery words and bright smile let others glimpse your inner warmth. Consider career-related decisions, but postpone changes involving work until May. If single, your charisma attracts many admirers, but no one special until July. If attached, your sweetie responds more to your gestures of love and affection, and your family life improves. CAPRICORN offers the best advice regarding money.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today is very fiery, and you are literally in your element. Routine tasks are accomplished with ease, and others are responsive and more supportive. Life is smoother and easier. A child needs extra love and attention. Tonight: Declutter your closet.

TAURUS (April 19-May 20): You will attract extra attention, so take care to make the most of your appearance. If you make a friendly overture it will be met with surprising enthusiasm. There might be an announcement about a child expected by a friend or relative. Tonight: Early bedtime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Spiritual pursuits and events in faraway places hold your attention today. You may feel distracted at work, so concentrate on the true priorities. Words have hidden nuances that can guide you in dealing with bossy colleagues. Tonight: Listen carefully to family discussions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are much in the thoughts of others. Prepare for offers and suggestions. Enroll in educational programs or gather details in preparation for a journey you need to make. You're especially quick and clever today, and will make wise choices. Tonight: Make positive affirmations.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today favours exercise and brings a competitive attitude. Work meetings are inspirational as well as educational. It's a time to make important decisions and gather information, as your mental energies will be first rate. Tonight: Discuss and resolve old puzzles.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You learn a lot by observing the successes as well as the failures of others. A healthier quality comes into relationships and you have a new, more positive perspective about what love really means. Welcome innovation, and all will be well. Tonight: Connect with family.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your creative aptitudes are a plus at work today. Friends assist your professional growth. The skillful use of both written and spoken words will open new windows of opportunity. Prepare for a whirlwind of well-deserved rewards. Tonight: Make a list of your important goals.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): It's easier to meet expenses, and you will find your workload lighter and more enjoyable. A family member can be a bit volatile. Control anger and impulses. Exercise restores balance and well-being. Tonight: Initiate a calm and rational family discussion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Be realistic about purchasing on credit. Make practical decisions about your job. Don't gamble with your security. You will sense a time of renewal. You will have new insights about previous years. Tonight: You have a new depth of understanding about your family.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): The kindness of a friend blesses your life. Approach others with suggestions and ideas. Strong wills and diverse viewpoints may take you by surprise. You must strive to resolve disputes. Keep some perspective, and laugh at little problems. Tonight: Make a nutritious meal for yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your speaking and writing ability wins admiration. It's a marvelous time to express ideas, travel or pursue a new field of study. You are dynamic and at the centre of activity. Be considerate and careful of others' feelings. Colleagues are especially sensitive today. Tonight: Relax.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A clean and organised environment aids well-being. Clear away debris. Be aware of how companions affect you. Think more for yourself. Those who disappointed you in the past might do so again. Acquire new knowledge and strive to wander a different path. Tonight: Think carefully.

