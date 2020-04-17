Today's Horoscope — April 17, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, April 17, 2020: With serious purpose you expect to be listened to, and this year you are not disappointed. You may change your mind in your career direction but even with added pressures you do well. A turn for the better in your fortune is likely. If single, you meet someone new and become a couple very quickly. If attached, do not be critical. Your partner needs extra reassurance now. PISCES is way sensitive and vulnerable.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Long-standing communication problems with a child or romantic interest can be overcome today. Talk and listen openly and honestly and give plenty of time for what needs to be said. The result of this is a deep sense of connectedness. Bravo. Tonight: Early bedtime.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Kindness and patience are of the utmost importance today. Be on guard and avoid repeating patterns. A past life connection with a social group you are dealing with is being played out. Reflect on karmic connections in order to facilitate trust and acceptance. Tonight: Relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might enjoy experimenting with new forms of meditation and prayer today. Too much ritual and formality will generate restlessness for Gemini. Keep incantations short. A light heart sings a sweet song. Tonight: The gods and goddesses are apt to respond to humour and novelty.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A new perspective regarding challenging situations develops today. This is good for talking through problems and finding answers. Be a good listener. Honesty and ethical behaviour provide the standards for success. Tonight: Talk with a friend who lives a long ways away from you.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today, charming and eloquent companions go out of their way to include you in their plans. A telepathic exchange can even occur, providing a deeper glimpse into the heart and mind of a partner. Tonight: Go over financial strategies as sources of security are shifting.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Do not lose focus today. Dissipating precious energy will end in frustration. You enjoy the peace and beauty of nature. Performing an act of kindness for one who is ill will bring a personal blessing. Tonight: Intimate date night, even if virtual.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today will be exciting but extremely hectic. Don't become overwhelmed: It is all good news. Lovers offer valuable information. Stay centred with your daily session of relaxation techniques. Tonight: Take care of your body and honour it as a temple of spirit.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Ask elders for guidance. Delve into your family's heritage. Set aside a corner of your home to create a personal altar. Decorate it with a familiar keepsake. A great depth of spiritual understanding will follow, which you will find comforting. Tonight: Chat with friends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Social prospects are happy today. An existing relationship can strengthen or a new one develops. A talented and well-mannered person includes you in plans and invitations. Make sure you spare time for a child who needs your attention. Tonight: Online retail therapy.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today brings helpful guidance from friends, so seek an opinion or request advice. You will feel like keeping to yourself, but if you do this you will advance. There is an urge to contribute on a professional level. Take time to relax. Tonight: Be yourself.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today is your day. You especially enjoy exchanging notes with a new prospect who has suddenly caught your eye. A degree of freedom in a committed situation is essential to your happiness, so make sure this prospect is independently minded. Tonight: As you like it.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You gain a deeper awareness of who you are and what your life means today. Prepare for secrets to come to light. You might even get a glimpse into the motivations of others as well as a message from the spirit world. Tonight: Show off.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.