Today's Horoscope — April 29, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, April 29, 2020: You are very conscious of the image you project in the world, and now your image changes — for the better. Super dependable, many count on you, and this year you get a respite and are able to be more spontaneous. There are ample opportunities to add to your income. If single, you decide to stay that way. If attached, your bond grows even closer. TAURUS gets you like no one else.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Reflect and take time to rest, and all will be well. Real estate transactions can be confusing, so make sure to go over the fine print. The long-term picture might be brighter than it seems at first glance. Tonight: Do not push yourself too hard.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Study and communication bring valuable information your way. Be creative and adventurous in meeting transportation needs. You will solve problems well and be able to recognise the good in companions. Tonight: Charitable acts to worthwhile causes bring rewards.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Financial planning will be in your thoughts. Conversations revolve around work, spending power, and earning potential. Take advantage of new options or follow through on a suggestion made by a loved one. Do not be overcome by impatience or anger. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You are highly motivated and can accomplish a lot today. Use humour to cope with forceful people. Steady effort and patience eventually lead to success. Do not rely on quick solutions. Tonight: News might bring a different viewpoint to the fore.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today brings a need for peace and privacy. You will suddenly enjoy being alone more than usual. A dream or meditation session helps you become your own best friend and to accept experiences from your past philosophically. Tonight: Early bedtime.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Interest in old hobbies and group affiliations grows. A change of heart on many levels is in progress. The health and wealth of those you are closest to will improve. Friendships are entering a more nurturing phase for you. Tonight: Network and communicate online.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your image and reputation take on new polish. There is a hint of myth and legend, a larger-than-life quality around you. Enjoy meetings, but keep a sense of balance and perspective. Do not neglect details. Do keep promises. Tonight: Celebrate yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Magical workings for growth and personal expansion should culminate in great success. Make the most of the extra attention and faith that others have expressed in you. The positive and negative potentials or passions of every kind are evident today. Tonight: Journey in your mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Money may be tied up in investments or earmarked for bills. Good or bad, financial matters aren't quite as they seem. A friendly greeting from a loved one who has passed over greets you today. Tonight: Wonder on the marvelous.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Relationships are in a state of flux today. You will charm and attract others. Cultivate new social and business contacts. Be tolerant and patient with partners. It is especially important to listen to what children are saying right now. Tonight: A dinner with loved ones.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today's moon impacts health conditions in the lives of those near you. Try to avoid contact with those who suffer from a contagious illness. If caring for those who are sick, take frequent breaks so the stress does not wear you down. Tonight: Early bedtime.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A loved one treasures a treat or unusual gift you created. Artistic skills peak now. You will express yourself effectively. Today allows you to indulge this talent and to make plans for a future odyssey. Tonight: Postpone decisions about financial matters until next week.

