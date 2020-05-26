Today's horoscope — May 26, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, May 26, 2020: Complex and individualistic you honorably supports a cause this year, rising to a position of power within a prestigious organization. Your fierce moral code impels you to succeed in your own personal projects as well. If single, you choose to keep your feelings to yourself, so there is dating, but no one serious. If attached, you and your partner withdraw from the world and are perfectly content. SCORPIO loves being alone with you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will have a visitor or some other activity around the house. Family members express ideas that can take a little getting used to. You might live part of the time in another residence or try to make home improvements. Tonight: Loving support from others.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today finds you exploring ideas. Sift through information to clear up confusion. You will make the right choices. Your charm and popularity are on the rise. Relationships strengthen; others develop a deeper fondness for you. Tonight: You have a good talk with a sibling or neighbour.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You will think about security and stability today. Purchase supplies for work and projects. You find artsy items you make or build a source of pleasure and profit. You are able to use these traits to transmute negatives into positives. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today is the start of a tremendous growth and opportunity cycle; your standard of living is about to improve. Be alert to opportunities for promotion; believe in yourself and try new projects. You see ideas and potential. Tonight: Exactly as you want. Celebrate.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Relax near water to calm the psyche and feel inspired. Friends think of you and trust you with their confidences. You will love peace and privacy. Research and preparation completed now will prepare you for the future. Tonight: You comfort a friend in need.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings praise and appreciation from a colleague. Valuable contacts with others are a catalyst for improvements. Older friends suggest ways to reach a goal. You will be very emotional about the meaning of group affiliations and loyalty. Tonight: At home. Make it easy.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Reputation and image are important today. You will want to shine and make a good impression. Do your best and be patient. Pull back if you sense others hinting that you are too forceful. You might have a significant psychic experience. Tonight: Return calls first.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Experiences today are rewarding. You are in the mood for adventure. A virtual journey to a new destination, or enrolment in a convention or seminar would give you new ideas. There can be an urge to link up with different friends. Tonight: Slow down.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): You make wise decisions related to financial planning today. In regard to your personal life, listen carefully to what a loved one is saying before expressing your own intense feelings. This person's feedback helps you plan the direction of the relationship with ease and grace. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Partners are changing plans, and you can be swept along. As partners change plans, they include you in the whirlwind of activity. Be polite, but firmly stand your ground. This keeps you out of a commitment that could be too confining. Tonight: Date night.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Colleagues are more appreciative and considerate today. Get enough rest and arrange an efficient schedule. You make the right choices, and progressive concepts are attractive to you. Pets help you feel more relaxed and provide comic relief from responsibility. Tonight: Someone is thinking of you.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Artistic projects progress well. You correct old misunderstandings with loved ones. Love is idealistic, and you admire someone from afar, indulging in calls and texts to cultivate the relationship. Intellectual admiration is definitely a part of the intimacy. Tonight: Add more fun to the moment.

