Today's Horoscope — June 3, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, June 3, 2020: Expressive and witty, you may be driven to extreme feelings this year, as self-isolation is your worst nightmare. And yet you still manage to do excellent work and receive accolades. You still are the main breadwinner. If single, you will become attached after the summer. If attached, your union is solid and all you have to watch out for is your hot temper. You both have fun debating. ARIES is easily inflamed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Inspirational ideas about your career path set you apart from the crowd at work. Do not be upset, though, if others have trouble truly understanding you. Be very honest. Ask questions and do research to resolve confusion. Tonight: Be adventurous in meeting transportation needs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There may be some tensions to resolve with a close associate. If you overcome your famous stubbornness, a satisfactory compromise develops. Discuss financial partnerships. Often you will manage the finances when involved in a close relationship. Tonight: Intimate date night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): The focus is on your health today. Remember that stress can play a role in how you feel. Diet is a factor too. Construct a ritual for self-healing. Be patient with yourself about reaching fitness goals now. Tonight: Gentle and steady does it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Relationships with children assume a new dimension, and you will express true love in new ways. Welcome a change of heart today. There will be less competition, less of a need to feel vindicated. Tonight: Your natural effervescence shines. Overall brightness of outlook.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today there is a focus on your domestic environment. You talk more with family members and acquire a better understanding of their growth and needs. Be receptive to changing home and family dynamics. Tonight: You redecorate your home and surroundings.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A sibling or neighbour could grow closer. It is easy to get distracted today, but ignore cross-currents and interference, and focus on your true heart's desire. A problem that has been brewing is aired openly. Tonight: Brings healing and creative solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): With the scales of justice as your emblem, you are very ethical in business practices. Avoid arguments or excessive stress connected to money today. Rise to other new challenges. You are the centre of attention now. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your great passions for everything from love to work to social concerns will be expressed dramatically. Your capacity for effective action can astound and amaze others. Today is about the proper use of this power. Tonight: You are driven to explore new planes of expression.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Seclusion can help you heal and get centred today. You will experience a sense of aloneness that will not be negative. Appreciate the advantages of privacy and cherish the quiet times. Tonight: Charitable acts and kindnesses you perform warm you with an inner glow.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your social circle and leisure pursuits are undergoing a catharsis, but the result is positive, bringing new loves and friendships. Renew professional contacts and update old applications. A second opinion helps solve any problems. Tonight: A serious practicality helps you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A second or third attempt at reaching any goal is likely to work out. Be persistent. Try not to veer away from long-range goals now. You develop a deeper understanding of ongoing conditions within organisations. Tonight: Events are unfolding that change your attitude.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Daydreams are vivid. Faraway places and foreign people turn your thoughts away from the familiar. You might explore new philosophies or be profoundly affected by spiritual awakenings. Communication is delicate. Tonight: A relative may be cultivating a new social circle. 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.