Today's Horoscope — June 23, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 23, 2020: Magnetic and enchanting, love is vital to you. This often supersedes your career ambitions and so, during this quarantine time, spending time with your loved ones is bliss. Still, you work successfully when you can and are involved with the arts. If single, you search for love. If attached, you are in love, and it must stay this way. Just beware of sharing the details with others. VIRGO prefers to keep it private.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Creativity is certainly rife, be it artistic or sexual. Those single and looking could meet a mysterious wealthy foreigner. Be forewarned, however. Some of you will rethink love and sexual commitments as a result of this. Tonight: Is this too much of a good thing?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today is a harbinger of major domestic change. If you are planning to change locations, some of the mental preparations and confidential plans could be improved upon. Much financial insight can be gleaned. Tonight: Talks with family members will renew optimism about future plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Heed advice from a sibling or neighbour today. You might be surrounded by but not directly involved in friends' personal upsets. Remain a bystander. Tonight: You are still in the process of making new friends, and it is important to start with good boundaries.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): All that serious financial planning that has been in your thoughts intermittently finally bears fruit today. This may be in the form of a pay raise or even the start of a new career. The money will not come without hard work, however. Tonight: Celebrate.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today is a time to gain power and control, but beware intense power struggles. Results could be disastrous if pushed. Many of you are undergoing a facelift of sorts, as well as profound changes in life attitude. Tonight: Exactly as you want it.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): It is quite possible that an old love interest becomes rekindled. It may need to be kept hidden or quiet for some reason. Compassion increases, and you will want to help others. Disruption in plans and ideas might occur. Tonight: Much is going on within.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today brings good news from a distance. Today is a green light for plans that have been on hold. Take advantage of favourable aspects for social opportunities. Financial obligations are on the minds of partners and others. Tonight: You are happy.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): There will be no sitting on the sidelines today. For the most part, you will be able to charmingly manipulate your way out of any difficulties. However, in certain cases, battles clear the air once and for all. Tonight: Life changes are in the wind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Bring those imaginative ideas to fruition. Lucky breaks await, perhaps in the form of travel opportunities or a sudden windfall of some sort. Dreams really could come true! There are increased responsibilities involving children. Tonight: Commitments made now are lasting.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today brings in extra funds via a spouse or overtime work. But there is a strong possibility that the money will be spent almost as fast (if not faster) than it comes in. The tendency to overdo it either financially or sexually is strong. Tonight: Early bedtime.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): A chance encounter in a parking lot or local store could turn into something more. If married, this is the day to heal any wounds or rifts, but beware of intensifying. Some relationships become obsessive, with jealousy rearing its head. Tonight: A time out.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today focuses on you putting your nose to the grindstone and perhaps beginning a new, long-term project. Careful planning and organising is essential. In regard to your health at this time, make sure there is enough calcium in your diet. Tonight: New financial beginnings.

