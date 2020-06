Today's Horoscope — June 30, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, June 30, 2020: Extremely motivated and technically gifted, you will be in demand this year. And with your astute financial sense, you will do better than most. If single, you let so few into your private world that it could take a long time before you allow yourself a partner who really loves you. If attached, you are bound closely to your mate but still need your solitary pursuits. SCORPIO also likes their alone time.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You feel more confident today. Share your philosophical concepts, make appointments and write important emails. There can be special sharing with grandparents or grandchildren. Let propriety and habit guide you. Others will resent surprises. Frustrations ebb. Tonight: You unveil potentials.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today illustrates the value of cooperation. Your partnership sector is highlighted. Others have plans and want to involve you. Respect the ideas and motives of co-workers. Be fair. Rules, regulations and justice are important guidelines to assure harmony in your world. Tonight: Date night.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20):Your health sector is highlighted. Be aware of how stress and diet impact your well-being. Accept imperfections philosophically. A deeper love and appreciation for animals builds. Buy a new bird feeder or adopt a kitten; you'll be amazed at the joy it brings you. Tonight: Relax.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A new twist regarding your social life. A gathering on Zoom might not be what you expected. A loved one is unpredictable. Be very considerate and correct in all your dealings with others. Tonight: It is easier to make the right choices. You intuitively know.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Your desire to regenerate, to make a difference for the better, can be expressed as you establish improvements in your home life. Organise and display your treasures free of clutter. Clear away debris that can hamper your forward progress. Tonight: You feel free.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): An unusual person appears in your neighbourhood. You will have an opportunity to reevaluate the accuracy of your first impression and satisfy the need to get both sides of every story. You might make a new friend. Tonight: Catch up with a sibling or cousin.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today encourages you to examine what material possessions and wealth really mean. There may be an urge to acquire new belongings and to discard those that are outdated and superfluous. Treasure and appreciate what truly matters and let go of the rest. Tonight: Contentment.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): A new and deeper understanding of what love is all about develops. Today will open avenues of expression you have always secretly known were possible but never actually manifested before. There is a sense of mission and purpose coming. Tonight: You are excited.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21):Your perpetually active inner life will become more colourful and vivid, while you will shun fanfare outwardly. It might surprise you if friends and relatives accuse you of withholding information. You will manage to satiate their curiosity and still be discreet. Tonight: Early bedtime.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today makes it easy for you to promote beliefs and causes that are meaningful to you. Team spirit is strong, and you can enlist the help of associates in realising goals. It is a warm and successful day. Tonight: Catch up with old friends; celebrate.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You make plans regarding your career and revamp an existing job or seek a new one. There is a background influence operative here. It underscores ambition and the need for accomplishment. Much will be expected of you. Tonight: Slow and steady wins the race.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your natural acting ability is expressed in your conversations and e-mails today. Do not adhere too closely to old habits and ideas. New information brings a different viewpoint to the fore. Tonight: You finally start to tentatively plan travel for work, which will be productive.

