Today's Horoscope — July 3, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 3, 2020: Observant, sensitive and wise, you must find expression in a creative pursuit. As soon as quarantine lifts, your work will be wildly successful. Never give up on your efforts to be recognised. If single, you need another's emotional support and must learn to ask for it. If attached, you are happiest when in love and maintaining that inner state and not withdrawing into being just an observer. ARIES keeps you intensely involved.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You are considered an authority and a role model. This is satisfying, but promises added responsibility. Your success will be affected by the effort you expend. Today is also an excellent time to think about enrolling in online workshops and classes. Tonight: Expand and explore.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Now is a wonderful time to cast out clutter and do a thorough cleaning and clearing. This will free you and give you more energy. Today promises some excitement and surprises. You welcome changes regarding work and creative projects. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today brings a shift regarding loyalties and commitments in your relationships. Make a special effort to communicate clearly and listen carefully. Shy away from any involvements that lack sincerity. Tonight: Time and energy will be dedicated to the health of a loved one.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An eccentric but intriguing individual may change your plans. Be careful of the expectations you have of others. Only offer help or advice if it is requested three times. Compromise and negotiate. Clashes will be resolved amicably. Tonight: You will breathe a sigh of relief.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Adventurous leisure time activities and hobbies will have allure today. Be gentle and thoughtful with those you love. This pattern creates conflicts of interest involving someone close to you. Tonight: You touch the hearts of others with your eloquent writing and speaking.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings growth linked to home and family life. Family members can be entering new life stages, or a residence may need updating. The noise level might be a factor. Tonight: You feel the need to change the status quo at home again.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your planet Venus gives you charm and creativity. Your communication ability will be top-notch, so use it. A relationship with a neighbour, sibling or cousin improves. At work, much is expected of you. Identify your priorities. Tonight: Get plenty of rest.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Be patient with negotiations and hunt for bargains. Check the credit history of those you do business with. Someone might not be trustworthy or skilled in money matters. Today reveals the details. Tonight: A last minute change of plans throws you into a tizzy.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your independent spirit makes experience your best and only real teacher. It is easy to express yourself today. You will be able to accurately access situations. Celebrate with some new wardrobe items. Focus on image improvement. Tonight: Your very own fashion show!

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Deep peace and satisfaction come today through time spent in solitary reverie. Quiet good deeds and kindnesses performed will deepen your personal happiness. Expect to notice a stronger rapport with nature and wild places. Tonight: Very interesting decisions are made.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Friendships will offer new opportunity. Creative projects, including musical study, will provide a catalyst in selecting long-term goals. It will be especially easy to read others. Be extra aware of clocks, watches and calendars. Tonight: Timekeepers are helpful friends in disguise.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your creative potential is very promising. Express it today. Prepare for change regarding professional aspirations. Be observant. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this is the time to pursue it. Tonight: You feel like you are flying!

