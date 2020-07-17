Today's Horoscope — July 17, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Friday, July 17, 2020: Ambitious, with a well-deserved confidence, you succeed at where you're going. This year, it might seem to take forever, but it is nevertheless a triumph. You need autonomy to do your best work. If single, I see you as being too busy to date seriously this year, even a second time. If attached, you are with your true soul mate. SAGITTARIUS can be deeply sensitive.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You follow current events more closely than usual. Do not be surprised if you are consulted for an opinion or asked to make a witness statement. Keep up with correspondence. Allow extra time for commuter travel. Tonight: Challenges and competitive situations present themselves.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Imaginative plans increase your earnings. A hunch as well as new developments in your field lead to worthwhile new opportunities. Be careful not to discard memorabilia and keepsakes impulsively. Tonight: Tense family situations from the past are resolved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today is your day. Circulate and socialise. Purchase new fashions. Revel in the goodness you are attracting. A positive and nurturing relationship bonds. Curb anger, though. Patiently direct valuable energy into constructive ends. Tonight: Fire and excitement; you accomplish a lot.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Volunteer work brings deep happiness. Share your time and resources with those in need. You can make a real difference. Direct your heightened imagination and creativity into constructive pursuits. Tonight: Quiet time. Dreams and visions must not be taken literally.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today brings the gift of friendship. Get involved with groups. Cultivate those whom you would enjoy as friends. Commitments stabilise. Politics and community issues can be a catalyst for association. Tonight: Working with those you are attracted to can lead to personal intimacy.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today focuses on recognition and career. Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during all your discussions. Tonight: An uncharitable comment might come back to haunt you.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): It is a bright and happy day. Your natural quickness and cleverness are enhanced. Travel prospects are finally very promising. It's a perfect time to begin writing a book or assembling artistic creations. Tonight: Celebrate in a way that you love.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): You can overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb. Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Expect news of a status change concerning a couple to whom you are close. Tonight: Get in tune with how you really feel and let others know.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Cooperation and tolerance are essential today. You will be aware of the importance of upholding justice and maintaining balance. Your intuition is wonderful. A deep spiritual awareness might be present. Tonight: Heed those inner voices, and you will be guided toward success.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today accents your health. Observe how your health patterns repeat. Do resolve to form good habits for wellness. You might require extra rest. Relaxation is really the best gift you can give to yourself. Tonight: Be sensitive to different viewpoints.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today encourages you to splurge or take a gamble. Do enjoy some special goodies or luxuries in moderation, but don't go to extremes. Reach out to the one you are drawn to. Your feelings are reciprocated. Tonight: You realise there is so much to appreciate.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A new love and appreciation for family and home life develops. Home decorating, improvements and entertaining are on your agenda. Written affirmations can be very helpful regarding your goals. Prepare a keepsake scrapbook honouring vacation memories. Tonight: You can finally plan a new vacation.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.