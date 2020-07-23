Today's Horoscope — July 23, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, July 23, 2020: Human and compassionate, you are so often assailed by doubts. But please don't doubt this year, as it will be very successful for you. You learn to give to yourself more, others less, and to replenish yourself as a result. If single, a new relationship begins in November. If attached, you two have an extremely close bond, often formed after working together, with many happy years ahead. LEO has faith in you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An employment opportunity suggested by an old friend is worth considering. Income is impacted by work you've done in the past and your established financial habits. It's a wonderful day to cast out clutter — on a number of levels. Tonight: Early to bed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): A new opportunity for a child makes you happy. Your creative potential is about to unfold even further. Today is a good time to indulge in a bit of risk-taking. Tonight: You make a difference because of your ability to integrate unusual ideas.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today isn't the best time for travel. Since you are quite domestic, you can find plenty to keep you content around your own home. Goals are more reachable and defined. The company of the very young cheers and comforts you. Tonight: Others seek you out.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will acquire valuable information today. Phone calls, e-mails and conversations are most revealing. It's a marvelous time to work with computers and other modern technologies. A real estate transaction or family festivity may be part of this. Tonight: Speak your mind.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Balancing financial matters in order to acquire items you need and want will be important. You can go on a shopping expedition today. Keep all receipts and compare prices, though, as you might very well change your mind. Tonight: Decisions fall on you.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): A reputation as the zodiac's worrier and worker often makes Virgos complain that their birth sign isn't too exciting. Today brings you the opportunity to display just how warm and talented you really are. Tonight: Accept all invitations and express a zest for life.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): You have a strong case of wanderlust in your heart. Today promises insights of a spiritual nature. It's a time when you will seek truth and long to define goodness. Conflicts about faith begin to resolve themselves. Tonight: Let others run the show.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Old business is concluded. Prepare to move forward. All that is ultramodern impresses you today. There is an increasing urge to grow on many levels. Consider options with care and do research before making any life-changing decisions. Tonight: Kick back.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your visibility is on the rise. It is difficult to keep any secrets at work today. You develop a deeper understanding of ongoing conditions at work or within organisations. If you expend extra effort, a recognition or promotion comes your way. Tonight: Celebrate.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Expect some interesting conversations today. New ideas are suggested, and business combines gracefully with pleasure. Your energy level is enhanced. Romantic urges are pronounced, and you might even express your love. Tonight: An intimate dinner for two — with even more proclamations.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Be aware of the financial patterns of a partner. If your security has been threatened before by the choices of another, take care not to let it happen again. Examine financial documents before signing. Tonight: A secret is revealed, bringing a sense of closure.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): A close companion repeats old patterns. Detach if you feel a relationship is draining you. Reclaiming your independence means salvation. Others are involved in their own needs for the time being. Quell demands and expectations. Tonight: Take time to heal.

