Today's Horoscope — August 27, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, August 27, 2020: Caring, idealistic and identifying with the downtrodden, you make it better for others, and this pressure can lead to depression. So talented are you, you need someone to manage your business affairs. This year, you learn to nourish yourself and you produce a masterpiece. If single, you're greatly sought after but decide to stay alone. If attached, your love is intense but subject to change. LIBRA keeps up with the variables.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today renews your vitality and motivation. Your career assumes primary importance and you go forward with renewed zest. Just be cautious about making commitments or promises. There might be more involved than is first apparent. Tonight: Ask to hear each thing repeated, and twice.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Involvement with music and art from faraway lands elevates your spirit. Grandparent and grandchild interactions will be especially happy and comforting. While walking or engaging in other active pursuits you sense a deeper connection with yourself. Tonight: Write it down. It's valuable.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen while those you're closest to reveal heartfelt thoughts and opinions. A loved one might yearn to write a book, travel or study something new. Be supportive. You'll find it's time to review your many types of relationships. Tonight: Special time with children.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): In regard to business as well as romance, seek progressive associates who bring you fresh outlooks. This stimulates personal creativity and brings respectful support from others. There is ample time for recreation and relaxation. Tonight: Glad today went better than yesterday.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Leo's cell salt is magnesium phosphate. This cell salt is called “the natural painkiller.” It benefits what's ruled by Leo: heart, lungs and back. Find it in mint, soybeans, plums, wild rice, cashews and citrus fruits. Tonight: Concoct some fantastic recipes.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today encourages others to make plans involving you. Cooperate if this feels beneficial, but be cautious if you sense that the direction things are headed isn't quite right. Ironically, this will help you do right by others. Tonight: Relief, as if you'd dodged a bullet. You did.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today accents home and heritage. Express tolerance regarding a family member or household member who has been difficult. Seek to make your residence more comfortable and functional. Remember what it was that you were born to do. Tonight: Connect with an elderly family member.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today finds you uncharacteristically talkative. The stars favour a focus on planning and correspondence. Embrace travel opportunities, too. Prepare for the unexpected. The pace will seem to quicken. Tonight: Return all your phone calls. It will feel amazing to clear that up.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Travel, perhaps for work, can boost your income. Research current trends in your career field. Exercise careful judgement regarding a risky financial suggestion made by another. Consider a vocational study to add to your impressive skills. Tonight: Actually watch a whole movie.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A subtle and wry sense of humour helps you rise above rough situations. Stay flexible today. Accept how new factors come into play, and all will be well. Your personal creativity will be stimulated. You receive respectful support from others. Tonight: E-mails.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today invokes a nostalgic mood, and you cherish a bit of peace and privacy. News arrives concerning those who have been part of your past. Nature calls to you. It's also a wonderful time to appreciate undeveloped land. Tonight: A connection to the stars.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today brings deep transformation to commitments. A hidden fact comes to light. Associates will amaze you. It is better to delay than to force issues. Patience helps you attain the recognition you crave. Tonight: You completely switch gears and dive into play mode.

