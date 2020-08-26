Today's horoscope — August 26, 2020
HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, August 26, 2020: Self-contained and brilliant, you give quietly to the world. If not, you feel frustrated and unproductive. The latter half of your year is a triumph. You are top in your field, so this is well-deserved. If single, you may decide to change your life this year and leave many suitors behind. If attached, you've created a beautiful life together and make great parents. CAPRICORN gives the best advice.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Friendships with foreign-born people or those of a different generation will be enjoyed today. Travel plans for the future — which have been put off for what seems like forever — are at last finalised. Opportunities and good fortune increase; growth is the keynote. Tonight: Collapse in relief.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today is a time to focus on self-understanding. Consider the axiom from the Temple of Apollo at Delphi: “Know thyself.” Adapt to changes. Use care regarding promises or signing documents. The terms might be difficult to fulfill, especially if a legal matter is involved. Tonight: Saved.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A close partner assumes new responsibilities and/or faces an obstacle. Be supportive, but remember that sometimes there is just so much that can be done. Back away from anyone who becomes overly demanding. Tonight: Take some quiet time out for yourself.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Maintaining health and fitness should be at the forefront — your personal health and that of a loved one or cherished animal companion. Stay vigilant and well-informed. Address any health concerns immediately and all is well. Tonight: Plan to stay up late.
LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Honor the deepest stirrings of your heart by expressing true love. Today brings a sense of ease and accomplishment. Pressure lessens. A goal is reached. Take a — are. Tonight: Are you blitzed out yet?
VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today brings a surprise regarding your family. A relative might announce a move. A peek at your genealogy offers intriguing perspectives concerning ancestors. Repeating patterns. Tonight: It's like you write the love story of your family. It's a completely different view.
LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Others will be persuaded by your eloquence. You'll greatly enjoy discussing new ideas. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude toward those who don't agree. You experience a breakthrough regarding goals. Past efforts are rewarded and appreciated. Tonight: You celebrate with travel plans and a ticket.
SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today begins with an emphasis on finances. Budgeting for a special purchase will be a consideration. The pace can get rather hyper. You're burning the candle at both ends. Time to regroup. Tonight: Get a good night's rest and sleep. You really need it.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Independent and outspoken, you learn best from experience. You seldom appreciate or heed advice. Today your energy level skyrockets and the accelerated inner fire continues all day. You get a lot of attention. Tonight: Answer all the invites. RVSP that you will attend.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan 19): Today is a quiet day. Extra hours of sleep or meditation can be very healing. Express tolerance regarding a relative who has been difficult. Seek to make your residence more comfortable and functional. Tonight: Take a long, soothing herbal bath.
AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): News arrives concerning one who's been a part of your past. An awareness of how everything that happens is connected to the sacrifice of something else is a recurring theme in your spiritual path now. Tonight: Talk about this and you'll make a fortune.
PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): You'll sense undercurrents and competition regarding professional aspirations and status. Stay flexible and adapt to changes. Research new developments in your field, especially regarding science and technology. Tonight: You'll feel like you're living a mystery detective book, and its life.
