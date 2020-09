Today's Horoscope — September 10, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, September 10, 2020:Capable, reliable and always searching for something more profound, that wild and precious life to be found, you succeed this year by building a supportive network. Although deeply private, you will express yourself in wondrous ways. If single, you will find a highly unusual mate this year. If attached, your partner is the focus of attention while you work behind the scenes. Your quiet, happy time together continues. TAURUS adores you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You will be changed by external events involving other people today. It's a time of adjustments; identify newly developing conditions. An old problem is solved, and you gain a deep understanding of a new subject or task. Tonight: You discover new mental potentials.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Money could come from a different source, as an established source of income changes. Your attitude about financial matters, especially material possessions and investments, undergoes a profound shift. It's a lucky day to select a new car or to pick up travel tickets. Tonight: Relax.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Events will intrigue you. Today allows you to work on sensitive points and find solutions. End of the day opportunities arise that open doors to a better life -- pursue them. You're especially visible to higher-ups. Tonight: Make important calls and purchase books.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You will seek stability and security. Today brings extra commuter travel and a restlessness; it might be better to stay at home if possible. Stress can be high, so take time to relax. Don't let confrontations develop. Tonight: Your support brightens the lives of others.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Listen carefully and use caution making promises today. Let others see your point of view. Humour and goodwill brighten intimate ties. Creative ideas, art and music, as well as thoughts of travel bring immense pleasure. Tonight: The needs of children are emphasised.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your ambitions and expectations about work are high, and a competitive spirit builds. Be patient and thoughtful (as you naturally are). Soon your value will be more widely recognised. Don't take it personally if a familiar group breaks up. Tonight: A soothing bath.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22):You are frequently enthused about exploring new places and learning other languages, which has been quite a challenge through this pandemic. Today allows you to indulge this preference or to make plans for a future odyssey. Tonight: You will express yourself admirably.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Keep perspective and don't push yourself too hard today. Controversy surrounds you. Make constructive efforts at improvement, but use care if too much anger is building around you or within you. Tonight: Your loved ones are going through a catharsis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today can impact health conditions in the lives of those near you. Try to avoid contact with those who suffer from an illness. If caring for those who are sick, take frequent breaks so the stress doesn't wear you down. Tonight: Date night, a relief.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): A clean, orderly environment adds to your well-being. Today marks a time of healing and increasing strength. Be careful of over-treating any maladies or mixing different medicines, and all will be well. Tonight: Be patient with less-than-perfect domestic conditions.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today helps you create good fortune with positive actions and confidence. You accomplish much and are an inspiration to others. It's a marvelous time for planning a remote party or travel to a distant land. Tonight: Express your zest for life.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20):Relationships are in a state of flux. Be tolerant and patient with partners. Postpone decisions about financial matters until next week. A job with an attractive benefits package will appeal to you and relieve worries about the future. Tonight: Discuss it with a loved one.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.