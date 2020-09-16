Today's Horoscope — September 16, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, September 17, 2020: Persevering, tenacious and unstoppable, you accomplish miracles in this life. This year is no exception, and its obstacles only spur you on. If single, you must search for that special someone with whom you have true fun, for that part of you is hidden sometimes. If attached, you are tied to the hip with laughter and goofiness. If not, it may be time to part ways. LEO loves to laugh.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might feel best working on your own today. You investigate, analyse or simply observe what's going on. You quickly come to a conclusion and wonder why others don't see what you see. Tonight: It's best to hold off on decision-making for a couple of days.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The emphasis today is on your organisational skills. In romance, your persistence pays off. You're building a foundation for your future. Control your impulse to wander off to another task; fulfill your obligations. Tonight: You can overcome bureaucratic red tape.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You feel close to your roots. Spend time with your family and loved ones. Stick close to home, if possible. A parent plays a role. It's a good day to work on a home renovation or repair project. Tonight: A lively dinner with your favorite people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You can be opinionated today, especially if you're talking with siblings or neighbours. Stay in control of your emotions. You're affected by matters from the past. As the day draws to a close, you're more talkative and mentally alert. Tonight: Catch up with friends.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): A domestic adjustment works out for the best. Be understanding and avoid confrontations. Others might misinterpret your intentions. It's best to work behind the scenes to avoid a spat or misunderstanding. Relax and control your reactions to situations today. Tonight: A soothing bath.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today's all about your emotional self and health — how you feel and how you feel about yourself. Your feelings will fluctuate. You might spend time either procrastinating or changing your plans. Tonight: You focus on how others relate to you.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Think carefully before you act. There's a tendency today to undo all the positive actions you've taken. Caution is the key word of the day. It's best to work behind the scenes. Be aware of hidden enemies. Tonight: Take time to reflect and plan.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today's all about opportunities that come your way, probably through friends or a group. The opportunities will come suddenly and without warning. Act quickly. They could relate directly to your wishes and dreams. Tonight: Consult with one you trust as a mentor.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Trust your hunches regarding a new project. You get a fresh start. You're inventive and make connections that others overlook. You're determined and courageous today. Your ambition and drive to succeed are highlighted. Tonight: In romance something new is developing.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Your responsibilities increase. You could feel overstressed and overworked. Publicity and advertising are emphasised. Maintain your emotional balance. Plan a trip or sign up for a fun seminar or workshop. Tonight: A friend from another country gets in touch with you.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You could attract people with power to you today. Your energy is more intense than usual, and drama plays a role. Your emotions could affect your feelings about belongings that you share with others. Tonight: An interest in rituals grabs your attention.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today partnerships are highlighted. Professional matters slow down. Nothing happens too quickly. You could be rethinking career goals. People from the past could show up and be helpful related to your career. Take them up on it. Tonight: Intimate date night.

