Today's Horoscope — September 22, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, September 22, 2020: Ironic, funny and unspeakably strong, you succeed this year by your individual vision. Many projects are at hand; however, you need time to dream and to recharge, and will do this best in the beauty of nature. If single, you size people up quickly and have few dates. If attached, it is for life. You must be able to open up all the way to your partner, unguardedly. TAURUS inspires trust.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today is perfect for journeys and solving any transportation problems. You will find TV and radio broadcasts informative and enjoyable. Take time to read foreign literature or watch foreign films or documentaries. Tonight: Daydream about your next great adventure.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Today heightens your analytical skills. You will enjoy deeper insight into the motivation and needs of others. Draw on the wisdom of experience. Check to see what commitments others have made for you. There can be a conflict to straighten out. Tonight: Psychic perceptions are keen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. If you sense some jealousy or anger from a co-worker or family member, rise above it. Strategy and the use of intuition help you win others over to your viewpoint. Tonight: Dinner with your most loved ones.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is a more settled quality to closest relationships. If you have pet animals nearby, one of them bonds with you. Show your love and concern in practical ways. A decluttering of your desk or closet brings delight. Tonight: There are new alliances forming.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): An old love remembers you and could try to rekindle the flame. You will enjoy athletic and adventurous leisure time activities. Other people have important news; you can benefit from their suggestions and experience. Social events are bright. Tonight: Remote partying.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): It's easier to clear away debris and get organised. Stress lessens and your vitality improves. Teamwork and compromise lead to success. It is worthwhile to examine the views voiced by others. Tonight: You're home-concentrated and home-bound. Give yourself a break.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Complete projects in progress before considering new directions. Timely responses are appreciated by others. Keep up with prior commitments at work to protect your credibility. Reassuring words from you assure security and goodwill. Tonight: Catch up with a neighbour or old friends.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Your enthusiasm and added energy make others turn to you for inspiration and leadership. There can be a new demand for your job skills; explore further employment possibilities. Purchase finery and experiment with artistic expression. Tonight: Talk with someone who's been lonely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Your confident and dramatic way of expressing ideas wins supporters. It's a marvelous time to write emails and make calls. Your efforts at sales, public speaking or acting succeed far beyond all expectations. Tonight: Celebrate with your nearest and dearest.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Today gives you a flair for strategy and subtle action. You'll be more introspective than usual. You're able to cherish your privacy. Even those closest to you will only know what you want to reveal. Tonight: It's a brilliant time to work with affirming visualisation.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): It's easy today to forgive and forget old hurts. This is a time to build healthy relationships. Call a friend you'd like to get to know better, or become more active in clubs and groups. You discover a new aptitude and surprise yourself. Tonight: Excitement.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Today finds you highly visible and creative at work. You'll have opportunities to show what you can do with your career. Your manners and appearance can carry you a long way toward realising a professional aspiration. Tonight: Online networking and making important contacts.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.