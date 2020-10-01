Today's Horoscope — October 1, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, October 1, 2020: Sensitive, hard-working and dignified, you succeed brilliantly this year. Doubts, however, might prompt you to consider a change to your chosen field. Have faith in your unique and idiosyncratic self. If single, it's challenging for you to open up and trust, and this year you decide to put it all into your work. If attached, you are blissfully happy and best friends. LEO gives you all you need.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your charm and sex appeal are at an all-time high. Purchase new clothes or otherwise add to your appearance. If today doesn't help fill your social calendar, nothing will. Be flexible with career endeavours. Tonight: As you like it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some old problems in your personal life might resurface. Look to today as a chance to finally resolve them. Just don't let others pressure you if you don't feel ready. Resolve to stay on top and keep the upper hand. Tonight: Keep the peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A bright, talented friend can provide inspiration and happiness to you. You are versatile and creative in your work today, and motivated to make a list of goals and decide about political and community involvement. Tonight: Some much-needed catch-up with an old friend.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Competitors can be a source of inspiration today. You will stay informed about new developments in your field of expertise. Career-related study or travel is worthwhile. Take time to release stress and overcome anxiety, though. Tonight: Old resentments melt away.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Spiritual growth assumes greater importance today. Old limitations dissolve. For those involved in educational programmes of any kind the rewards are especially great. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren are mutually enjoyable. Tonight: A joyful love experience.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): There are some complications related to home and family situations. Gather information; make sure there is a meeting of the minds. You might find yourself working in a different place with some new people. Tonight: Plenty of energy to handle this with aplomb.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): A loved one can show vulnerability. Your support and understanding mean a great deal to one who cares for you. Be realistic about your expectations. A long-term partnership might have run its course. Tonight: A healing comes through release.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Recognising and controlling temptation is important now. Today can lead you into stressful activities and create a tendency to overindulge. It will be easy to binge on rich or exotic dishes. Focus on a healthy lifestyle. Tonight: A visualisation of peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Although the urge to speculate or take a risk might be strong, today, caution should be exercised. You might wind up spending more than you've made. The wants and needs of children might seem to drain you financially as well. Tonight: Watch reckless behaviour.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Loved ones are likely to be hot-headed and easily upset. Frustrations occur as domestic responsibilities, making a good impression at work, and partnership demands may clash. It's a time to use flexibility to bend a little in every direction. Tonight: You can't satisfy everyone.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): You find your thoughts deepened and intensified as you dig for answers with vigorous new determination. Avoid mental struggles with others, stay out of unsafe neighbourhoods, and use extra caution on the roads. Tonight: Urge to get away from it all.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Your creative pursuits will be taking entirely new turns, and some very interesting ones at that. Today also brings fun and social opportunities on a grand scale. You can't help but impress others now. Tonight: Carrying on the enjoyment.

