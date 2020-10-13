Today's Horoscope — October 13, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, Oct 13, 2020:

Toughly perfectionist, success-oriented and very funny, you're destined to have much success this year. Relax more and take a break (the pandemic gives that to you), and you'll do even better. Intense work is the theme of your 2021. If single, you know the instant you see someone, and it happens this June. If attached, your union is passionate, sweet and loving. Don't forget the fun. AQUARIUS lights your fire.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Sunlight carries health-giving and antiseptic properties. Be aware of how the quality of light in your workplace is affecting you and adjust it until it's ideal. You'll be amazed at how proper lighting enhances your well-being. Tonight: Meditate by the light of a favourite lamp.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Develop your creative potential. Purchase an attractive journal and matching pen to record your ideas. They're likely to be too good to let them fall by the wayside. Artistic endeavours of all kinds will flourish today. Tonight: Be patient; success comes.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Special projects can lead to a new career emphasis. You'll play host to visitors. Home improvements can be planned. Experiment with bold, bright colours. Children have much to teach you and can be a catalyst for change. Tonight: A new competitive quality develops.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Today promises a variety of important emails and phone calls. You will be juggling several projects and appointments simultaneously. Confirm plans with others to avoid confusion and much will be accomplished. Tonight: Your great capacity for problem-solving is in evidence.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): You will be able to make purchases you've longed for, and it will be possible to use money to generate true enjoyment. Just be cautious about over extending yourself. Compare prices and remember to budget. Tonight: Your famous love for luxury is satiated.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): You'll be enthused and motivated. Today will conclude on a very upbeat note. Many worthwhile projects will — finally — be in the works. Be versatile and creative in applying your job skills; your earning ability will blossom. Tonight: A great sigh of relief.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Answers and inspiration come from within now. New appreciation of the peace and freedom of solitude develops today. Perform an anonymous act of kindness, and a deep sense of satisfaction comes. Tonight: You would benefit from a change of scene.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today finds your physical vitality improving. Depression lifts, and your faith helps you carry plans forward. Helpful guidance comes from friends. It's a good time to seek an opinion or request advice. Tonight: A conversation can be very significant. Listen closely.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Today is all about interaction with others. Remember the value of networking and improving your people skills. Maintain a balance between your personal and professional life. Being well-rounded will better prepare you to reach your goals. Tonight: Surround yourself with loving energies.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Penetrating yet cautious, a flair for business and a yearning for practical achievement motivate you. A plan for growth develops. Keep your faith strong, but act independently. Relationships between grandparents and grandchildren can be mutually enjoyable. Tonight: Contact a foreign friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Others tend to be generous if you seek financial advice or assistance. Your sensitivity and thoughtfulness win the loyalty of another. A message from a loved one who has passed on may comfort you. Tonight: An early night of restful sleep.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Others have a different viewpoint regarding love. Communicate. You will prevail if you respect the perspectives of those you are intimate with. Much exploring and probing are in progress. Tonight: A wonderful dinner date with a loved one.

