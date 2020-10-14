Today's Horoscope — October 14, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Wednesday, October 14, 2020: Creative, rational and composed, you need moderation to balance your life. With this you do extremely well, some of you producing masterpieces. Your stellar year is 2021. Your finances also improve. If single, you often choose the wrong people, but as you get older this changes, as if overnight. If attached, you bring great love and stability to your partner. You two are as committed as it gets. CANCER is permanent.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's the perfect day to toss out debris and to get your workspace neat and organised. Minimise stress with efficiency. Other people need time to discuss ideas and views. Patience and listening will bring you rewards. Tonight: Those who lack confidence welcome your kind words.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): There will be some divided loyalties between associates. Remain impartial if there are conflicts and competitive feelings brewing. A liberal and tolerant attitude carries you a long way. You will be understood. Tonight: You experience major changes in self-awareness.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You feel a sense of hope and encouragement today. Insights are revealing. Your optimistic, confident use of words will draw others to you. Elderly and very young family members have new thoughts and needs. Tonight: Make sure you communicate with them.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Making a game out of chores or adding humour to lighten an intense conversation will be helpful today. There is a new alertness and cleverness to your perceptions. Something that seemed hard to grasp before is now less elusive. Tonight: Calls and emails.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Some conflicting ideas are voiced at work. Be patient and compromise for best results. There is an element of the unpredictable in financial matters. Set aside a little extra money for an unexpected purchase or expense. Tonight: Keeping a sense of humour.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your mental attitude is more positive today. Your confidence and concern inspire others to seek your advice. A group discussion can be especially fruitful in providing information and ideas. Tonight: If you sense you're expecting too much, pull back.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today makes you aware of your own deepest needs and desires. Recognise that there is a power in discretion and silence. Patience helps with any difficult people. Support and recognition come as the day ends. Tonight: Communication is a delicate matter.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Today allows you to release regrets concerning a long-lost love. Friendly calls and emails arrive from old friends. Your keen intuition assists with negotiations and sales. Those who have resisted your ideas can be won over to respond more favourably. Tonight: An internal euphoria.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): It's a day for freshness and enthusiastic, dynamic expansion. Be daring about trying a new interest or type of work. You'll become highly visible and can assume a position of leadership. You'll enjoy exploring ways to make a difference. Tonight: Family provides a broader perspective.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): Others depend on you to make the daily routine more agreeable. The application of your natural genius for diplomacy helps. Your own social calendar becomes alive with attractive invitations. A courtship may ensue. Tonight: You're newly aware of how important you are to others.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today draws a mystery into the open. You will display a flair for research and detective work. Your desires can be directed toward making a special acquisition or establishing a personal relationship. Tonight: Reach out to those you love and admire.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Associates have different thoughts and conflicting information. Observe facial expressions and body language to aid in communication. Your beloved is easier to understand. You can guide the course of a close relationship. Tonight: The use of your intuition helps you win over others.

(c) 2020 by King Features Syndicate Inc.