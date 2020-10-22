Today's Horoscope — October 22, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, October 22, 2020: Magnetic, charming and exciting, you are a palpable, seductive presence. This year, you have a very successful career, while having a turbulent personal life. Fiercely intelligent, you accomplish a professional breakthrough in 2021. If single, you break many hearts before you decide to commit. If attached, you are happily ensconced with your partner and don't want to change a thing. LIBRA is balanced enough to be your true match.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today highlights your public reputation. Prepare for change regarding professional aspirations. Be observant. A new direction emerges. If you have truly wanted a new career path, this is the time to pursue it. Tonight: Your creative potential is very promising — celebrate this.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Note current events; gather books and other reference materials. There is much to learn today. Foreign language skills come easily now, as well as different accents. Creative word usage will impart a special power to magical workings. Tonight: Music brings more inspiration.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Listen to others' viewpoints. Compromise and negotiate. Surprises occur. Be receptive to the unexpected. You might even find that a whole new life is about to begin. Dedication to a worthwhile mutual interest could enhance a love bond. Tonight: Plenty of rest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): A true pal comes to your rescue and helps resolve a potentially sticky situation. Associates are competitive, and some ethical or legal issues may come to the fore. Finances will be a delight. Tonight: Whatever you focus on will grow.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Animals respond well to your love and care. Scatter seeds for wild birds. Someone familiar provides comfort and companionship. Your artistic ability is excellent today. Try drawing, writing, dancing or photography. Tonight: A magnetic attraction can develop quite quickly.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Your love and pleasure sector is impacted. Your personality will open new doors. Express your creativity. A new romantic interest or an enjoyable new project will brighten your day. Instinctively you will say and do all of the right things. Tonight: Bonding with children.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Today highlights your residence and real estate sector and can bring some wonderful opportunities to acquire another more desirable dwelling or workspace. Shop for items you especially would like to have in your home. Tonight: Planning your wished-for changes.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Mercury retrograde races quickly and cleverly through your sign. Despite delays and technical mishaps, rapid responses are the path to your success today. Writing, travel and learning are all favoured. Tonight: Back up all your files on your computer to ensure safety.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): It's time to conserve on expenses. There may be temporary tension with a loved one about finances. Remember what's really important and be patient when working with finances. Don't indulge in hurtful words toward a loved one if money management becomes frustrating. Tonight: Resolve.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): It's easy to express yourself today. Focus on image improvement. Celebrate with some new wardrobe items. You'll be able to accurately assess situations. Start planning now for travel over the upcoming holiday period. Tonight: Your very own fashion show.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Your dreams will be especially vivid. Take the time to interpret them, and valuable messages will emerge. Untamed places and wild animals will recognise the innermost you. Don't worry if you're unable to share some of these feelings at present. Tonight: Greater external expression emerges.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): Clashes will be resolved amicably. If you're the winner in a conflict, be alert to the possibility of poor sportsmanship. There could be some recognition at work. You find harmony with friends. Follow through with networking; blend business and pleasure. Tonight: Some escapism.

