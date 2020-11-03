Today's Horoscope — November 3, 2020

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Tuesday, November 3, 2020: Concentrated, enduring and triumphant, you're a fighter with the stamina to hang in there. This year, you're greatly vindicated, and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams. You also will stop suffering as much. If single, break down the wall between yourself and others and express your feelings more, then you'll find your mate. If attached, your love connection seems especially karmic and promises happiness in 2021. CANCER is always by your side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expect some interesting conversations. New ideas are suggested, and business combines gracefully with pleasure. Your energy level is enhanced. Romantic urges are pronounced, and you will express your love. Tonight: Natural magic will work quickly to intensify the relationship.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Imaginative plans increase your income. A hunch as well as new developments in your field lead to worthwhile new opportunities. Be careful not to discard memorabilia and keepsakes impulsively. Tonight: Tense family situations from the past are resolved.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Today augurs a fresh start and brings a cycle of higher energy, leading to much accomplishment. Frustrations will melt away. Direct irritation into constructive venues and the world will be at your feet. Tonight: Focus on what you want. Go for close and intimate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider consequences and options first. Quiet the mind through meditation. Psychic communication with wild creatures will be especially lucid. Your creative talents shine. Use your imagination. A child or new friend inspires you. Tonight: You might just want to luxuriate and take a nap.

LEO (July 23-Aug 22): Today brings the gift of friendship. Get involved with groups, cultivate those whom you would enjoy as friends. Politics and community issues can be a catalyst for association. Enjoy life and put plans in motion for future dreams. Tonight: Take the night off.

VIRGO (Aug 23-Sept 22): Today highlights public recognition and your career. Be alert to changes in your field. Very keen competition is present. Dispel confusion by double-checking for precision and accuracy. Be diplomatic during discussions. Tonight: An uncharitable comment made would come back to haunt you.

LIBRA (Sept 23-Oct 22): Your natural cleverness is enhanced. It's a perfect day to begin writing a book, assembling artistic creations or selecting educational goals. Work incorporating music and art from faraway lands can elevate your spirit. Interactions with a child will be especially happy and comforting. Tonight: Relax.

SCORPIO (Oct 23-Nov 21): Financial obligations relating to others can be resolved. Sincerity is the best way to process and release old resentments. Get in tune with how you really feel and let others know. You overcome competition or other obstacles with aplomb. Tonight: A partner's perspective is grounded.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 22-Dec 21): Cooperation and tolerance are essential today. You'll be aware of the importance of upholding justice and maintaining balance. A deep awareness is present. Your intuition is wonderful. Heed those inner voices, and you'll be guided toward success. Tonight: Fun date night.

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 19): The quiet and cool hours will have a rejuvenating power. A health challenge can be overcome. Adopt a live-and-let-live attitude toward others. Make few demands and seek no favours. Negotiate to avoid conflict. Tonight: An online meeting opens new doors.

AQUARIUS (Jan 20-Feb 18): Today brightens your personal life. Your sense of style and people skills are also excellent. Network. Nurture a promising new relationship. Your artistic talents are in top form. Practise playing an instrument or create a drawing. Tonight: Speak your mind.

PISCES (Feb 19-March 20): There can be some stress involving family members. A residential move or change to your workspace is possible. Differences are resolved through discussion or emails. Take sensible precautions, and all will be well. Tonight: An elderly relative might need your assistance.

